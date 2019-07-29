'The Escape' is Chennai's new work address

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What better way to launch a space that is meant to foster innovation, collaboration and creativity than a dialogue about entrepreneurship.

First-time entrepreneurs Vishwa Sachdev and Aditi Prasad from Miniroo, Niranthara Muthiah from Her Story and Mridul Sahuwala from Illuminarty got together on Saturday for the first edition of ‘The Escape’ conversations to discuss the trials and triumphs that come with being at the forefront of running their own enterprise at the launch of the new co-working space in the city — F215 located in a quaint residential neighbourhood in Anna Nagar.

“To open this has been a long-time dream,” said Deepti Reddy, founder of F215, adding, “We wanted to create a fun environment where people would want to come to work. F215 radiates a unique vibe — a balance between professionalism and creative fun. It boasts an array of amenities like uninterrupted power and WiFi, private offices as well as common areas for community interactions, a fully stocked/functional pantry and state-of-the-art meeting rooms.”

The panellists spoke candidly about the challenges they faced and how they overcame them. “Being a mompreneur is the biggest challenge,” said Aditi. “We have very supportive families so it is getting easier... We just want to innovate and challenge ourselves. We want to grow in strength with our creativity.”

When it came to both Niranthara and Mridul, the challenge involved convincing people of the necessity of dialogues surrounding gender and the importance of creative thinking for all. “My partner and I have grown up together and bonded over feminism,” said Niranthara. “We realised that people weren’t speaking about feminism and social issues. Convincing them that this is an event that they should come to and that it is a conversation that they should be having was the biggest challenge.”

“It has been hard to get people to understand how important creativity is,” said Mridul. “When we conduct creative workshops for corporates, they ask us what the Return on Investment (ROI) is and need to tell them that creative thinking is a process that has to happen over time. We also noticed that there is a gap for regular people to express themselves as well. The paint parties are a place to relax, de-stress and meet new people.”

Vishwa said that having a clear vision and putting plans in place was what would help any aspiring entrepreneur. “What has worked for us is that we have very strong SOPs in place,” she said. “No matter how many vendors come and go, this helps to make it very seamless. It is important for entrepreneurs to have a solid foundation... If you believe in your idea, brand or product, people will eventually see the need. Just focus on your work, keep doing it every single day and passionately.”

As for their advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, the women said that believing the idea, shutting out the negativity, and focusing on working tirelessly and passionately should be what drives them.

(To experience the space, head to: F215, 8(215), 1st Street, F Block, Anna Nagar East)