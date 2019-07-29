Woman kills self after interrogated by Chennai police

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman allegedly killed self on Monday soon after she was detained and interrogated by police in a case related to a one-year-old burglary of gold and cash from former Union minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai.
The deceased Parvathy was found dead by her neighbours in the wee hours of Monday in her house at T Nagar. The family members said she was upset after police questioned her in the case even as she has no
connection with the burglary.
The burglary case dates back to July 8, 2018, when around Rs 1.5 lakh cash and unquantified amount of gold jewelry went missing from Chidambaram’s house at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam. However, Chidambaram’s family withdrew the police complaint allegedly because they learned that it was one of their housemaids who stolen the cash and gold and the maid later promised to return them.
But apparently the gold jewelry was not traced yet and sources said police were interrogating people connected to one Viji, who was working as a maid in Chidambaram’s house at the time of the burglary.
One Chandru, a friend of the family privy to the issue, told Express, “It is said that Viji had given a bag with gold jewels to Pravathy’s son-in-law Subash and Subash had kept it in Parvathy’s house for
safety. Later Subash returned the bag to Viji, but she claims around 300 sovereigns of gold in the bag has gone missing.”
Chandru said police learned this and have been for three months enquiring Parvathy and her daughter and son over the issue. It is said that on Sunday too Parvathy and her family members were detained by
the police for interrogation and were let off only around 1.30 am in the night. “Frustrated over this, she killed herself in the wee hours,” said Chandru.
A police officer investigating the case acknowledged the suicide but refused to either confirm or deny that Parvathy and her family were detained for questioning in connection with the missing gold.
Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
