Chennai lensman's Chandrayaan photo gets NASA recognition

Published: 30th July 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Ladia

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On July 22 when India and Indians across the world were glued to their television sets to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Neeraj Ladia was busy focussing all his energies on capturing this defining moment. 

The Last Light is Ladia’s prized photograph which recently got featured on NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD). The photograph shows the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII rocket captured moments before it vanished into a thick bank of clouds only to be followed by a roar that echoes across the sky. 

The Last Light by Neeraj Ladia

Ladia, head of SPACE Chennai, along with his team of three members was at Pulicat lake, about 8 km from the launch pad, to witness ISRO’s moment of glory. “It’s a dream of every astrophotographer to get his/her work featured on NASA’s APOD. For the photo, we had set up the camera at a suitable place where the light was ideal. Photos were clicked continuously using my Canon 700D.

A milestone has been created in my eight-year career,” says Ladia. The multiple photos of the launch available on his social media page give us a closer look of how the GSLV looked — right from the launch pad to entering the space emitting a funnel of fire. 

“I haven’t missed a rocket launch after moving to this city. I think each one of us should watch a rocket launch at least once in a lifetime. It’s a priceless moment and I feel glad to have captured it,” he says. The caption to his picture on NASA’s database reads: “The spacecraft’s orbiter, lander, and rover is destined for the moon, though. In the coming weeks, it will perform a series of orbit-raising maneuvers, eventually transferring to lunar orbit in early September.

Carrying the solar-powered rover, the lander is scheduled to separate and attempt its autonomous soft landing at high latitudes near the lunar south pole. It should arrive on the lunar nearside near local sunrise and the start of a two Earth-week long lunar day on September 7.” Proud and joyous, Ladia says, “I dedicate this success to late Chander Devgun, who inspired many in astrophotography. He was my first Astronomy trainer at SPACE India.”

