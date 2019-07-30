Chennai's garbage made Corporation officials, contractors richer, hints data

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai has been holding the dubious distinction of being among the largest garbage generators in the country for years now. However, data calculated in recent months after micro-management by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has shown a reduction of over 600 metric tonnes in the average garbage collected per day in the city.

This could possibly indicate a scam by the Corporation officials and private contractors who were exaggerating the data on the amount of garbage to swindle public money. The fuel allowance for the corporation staff and the contractual payments for the private contractor is calculated based on the quantum of the garbage handled by them.

Over a period of four months from March to June 2019, the average waste collected reduced from 5,098 Metric Tonnes(MT) to 4,493 MT. This is because the civic body since March started micromanaging the

wastes by door-to-door collection.

However, a closer look at the numbers in the ward level revealed that the total quantum of waste generated by the city was itself very lesser than the numbers in the official records. Well-placed sources in the city corporation confirmed that ever since the department began micro-level management to achieve zero waste in the city, at least five to six metric tonnes of waste in each ward was found to be 'ghost', meaning the waste was never generated in the first place and the numbers were wrongly projected all these years. The per capita waste generated in these wards too reduced from 700 grams to about 450 grams per day.

While Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited managing waste in three zones in the city (Adyar, Kodambakkam and Tenynampet) can earn money by increasing the weight as they are paid per ton, Greater Chennai Corporation workmen are paid allowances for fuel among others. So, more that number of trips, more the money.

In Zone 14 (Perungudi), six wards -- 185,186,187,188,190 and 191--were intensely focused where the waste collected was segregated, weighed and monitored by the area engineers. In the span of a month, the waste generated reduced from 140 MT to 100 MT, a difference of 40 MT with the primary segregation of only 40 per cent.

The per capita waste generation of Pallavaram is 325 grams and the area so close to it with the almost same population, Madipakkam was projected to generate 700 grams of waste per person. However, the

actual per capita was found to be 450g after micro-level management. Each ward under scrutiny is generating eight metric tonnes lesser despite lack of source segregation (the numbers show).

Similarly, Ward 100 of Zone 8 (Anna Nagar) which was initially showing 41MT of waste generated per day is only showing 27 MT per day now. "We are collecting garbage every day and about 35 per cent of the public segregate their waste. While it looks like the same amount of waste collected, what shocked us was the drastic fall in the weight. We had informed that there might be discrepancies and the senior ups are already looking into the issue," said one of the officials.

Zone 15 too showed a drastic reduction in the average waste generated per day with at least six MT reduced per ward.

"If 8 MT of grabage is reducing in each ward, at least 1,600 MT of garbage will reduce in the 200 wards. We are suspecting at least 1,400MT of the initial 5,098 MT is ghost. Rest of it reduced through

source segregation and omitting bulk waste generators," said one of the senior officials with the Solid Waste Management.

When contacted, the Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash said, "We are agreeing to the fact that the numbers were wrongly projected previously, but cannot comment on the exact reasons for loopholes till

we analyse the situation completely. But, we will take a strict action on this. We have to restructure and reorganise the numbers."

Suspected Reasons

Experts and sources in the city corporation suggest that the per capita calculation is erroneous. "According to 2011 census, the population of Chennai was 67 lakh and the per capita waste generation was claimed to be as much as 780 grams per day. This means a family of four is generating waste of more than 3 kg per day, which in most cases is impossible. Considering the recent revelation on the reduction in waste and the 'actual' statistics, the per capita will only be around 450 grams per person. With the city population of 85 lakh currently, we will be generating 3,800MT of garbage per day," said a senior official who has been overlooking the management of Solid Waste for a long time now.



When the civic body received a lot of complaints regarding poor waste management in 2013, the Area Engineers of each zone were given 'garbage targets'. For example, the target of Anna Nagar was 470 MT per day, calculated by multiplying population with the projected per capita. The local officials each day had to meet the target in the books. However, after micro-level management, the area is only witnessing 370 MT of garbage per day.



An important reason could also be due to allowances the Corporation provides for fuel, that would fetch the officials more money. Ramky Zones still generate 40 per cent of City's total waste



The Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited which manages waste in three zones-- Teynampet, Adyar and Kodambakkam claims each zone generates about 650 MT per day contributing to a total of 2000 MT, which is 40 per cent of the city's total waste.

"Teynampet with a population of 9.8 lakh people is claimed to generate 650 MT and Madurai with a population of 18 lakh generates the same amount of garbage. (650 MT). One city cannot be as different from the other and with half the population, it is impossible to generate the same amount of waste. If there are loopholes in the Corporated, evidently there are in Ramky too," said a senior official of the city

corporation.

The city corporation pays Rs 1,909 per tonne of municipal solid waste collected in these areas. It has been proven previously that the private contractor potentially swindles huge sums of money by increasing tonnage without actually clearing garbage on the streets.

However, the officials of Ramky refuse the allegations and say their per capita generation is more because of the presence of hostels, slums and markets and that the rest of the Chennai is 'mostly residential'.

The corporation officials refused to comment on why they are still retaining Ramky as a contractor for handling the garbage when the recent data suggests that the company might have fudged the numbers.