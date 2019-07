Power shutdown for maintenance work on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out emergency maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. Tangedco had earlier announced to suspend power supply in areas like Thiruvanmiyur, Alamathy, Kodambakkam, Red Hills, Perambur, Thandalam and others.

ETL AREA: Ananda Nagar 1 st to 9 th street, Foundry road, Industrial Estate road, Balavinayagar Avenue.

KITS PARK AREA: OMR Service road west, Prestige software, Doshi, Visaranthi, Medavakkam road, New Kumaran nagar, KK Salai, Gandhi st.TARAMANI: Pallikooda salai, Anna Nedunchalai, Vijayshanthi flats, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kallukuttai, Santhiappan salai, Govindasamy nagar.

THIRUVANMIYUR: VSI Estate Phase-II, PTK Nagar, Navin Apartments, Part of OMR.

PATTABIRAM: Sekkadu Main Road, Singara Thiru nagar, Iyyappan nagar, Karthick nagar, Kannapalayam, Dhanalakshimi nagar, VGN nagar, Mahalakshimi nagar, Srinivasa nagar, KPS nagar, Kamaraja nagar.MITTNAMALLEE: Muthapudhupet, Mittnamallee, Periyar nagar, Palavedu road, PTMS, Mittanamallee colony, CRPF, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Brindavan nagar, MTM Kandigai, Veerapuram, Veltech.