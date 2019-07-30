Home Cities Chennai

Ship-like toilets sink in neglect on Chennai's famed Marina beach

The decade-old Corporation toilets in the Nochikuppam fishing hamlet are in no condition to be used by either residents or passersby

Published: 30th July 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

The toilets constructed at Nochikuppam for the fishermen community has been closed for several months. ( Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

The toilet facility constructed at Nochikuppam for the fishermen community has been closed for the past several months. P Jawahar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

While the Union government's Swachh Bharat Mission has been stressing the need for more toilets, already existing ones at one of the city's most popular attractions -- the Marina beach -- are crying for attention. The only facilities for the few remaining residents of the Nochikuppam fishing hamlet, adjoining the loop road, are the decade-old Corporation toilets which look like a ship. While one has been locked for more than a year now, the other suffers from bad maintenance and is dilapidated.

Thirty-year-old Parvathy sits just next to the toilet in a makeshift house. She does not have a place to bathe or attend nature’s call. ‘‘I walk for a kilometre up to Foreshore Estate to take bath in a public toilet there as the one in Nochikuppam is closed,’’ she says.

She says the public toilet helped the squatters of Nochikuppam, especially women, as it was spacious and well-maintained back then. ‘‘We don’t know why the Corporation closed the toilet. For men, it doesn’t matter as they attend nature’s call in the beach whereas for us, it is important,’’ says Parvathy, who lives in the hope that she’d get a permanent settlement in the village once the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board finishes building the houses.

The toilets were built a decade ago to cater to the families who had been living in Nochikuppam in temporary settlements. However, now that thousands of them have been evicted to other places, the number of people who use the toilets has come down.

Sundari, who maintains the other Corporation toilet on the road, said that at least 1000 people used to come to the toilet one year ago whereas now only 20 people come. ‘‘It is mostly passersby who stop and come. The locals who live in the Loop Road have toilets in their houses while some just use the beach,’’ she said.

When Express visited the Corporation toilets, one was locked and the doors were completely rusted while the other one had walls in dilapidated condition and dirty floors. ‘‘It has been like this for a year. When the toilet is clogged, the Corporation sends people to clear it. Otherwise, no measures have been taken to maintain it,’’ she said.

When contacted, Corporation officials said they had closed the first toilet as there were hardly any people using it. ‘‘We will send people to inspect the working toilet and keep it in good condition,’’ said the official.
 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nochikuppam Public toilets Marina Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp