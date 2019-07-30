Ship-like toilets sink in neglect on Chennai's famed Marina beach

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

While the Union government's Swachh Bharat Mission has been stressing the need for more toilets, already existing ones at one of the city's most popular attractions -- the Marina beach -- are crying for attention. The only facilities for the few remaining residents of the Nochikuppam fishing hamlet, adjoining the loop road, are the decade-old Corporation toilets which look like a ship. While one has been locked for more than a year now, the other suffers from bad maintenance and is dilapidated.

