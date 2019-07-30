Home Cities Chennai

Want to report 'rogue' college students to Chennai police? Use these social media handles 

Published: 30th July 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the recent shocking incident of college students attacking each other in public with weapons, the Chennai City Police has issued a statement asking public to inform them of any such incidents through their official social media accounts.

The statement said that complaints can be sent via WhatsApp: 9087552233, Facebook: www.facebook.com/chennai.police, Twitter: www.twitter.com/chennaipolice.

The identity of the complainant will be confidential. This statement was issued after a clash broke out between two groups of students from Pachaiyappa's college who had boarded an MTC route number 29 E plying from Perambur to Thiruverkadu in which they used weapons to attack each other in public to claim supremacy over the bus route- 'Route Thala'.

READ | Machete-wielding students terrify Chennai again

A video was shot by a passerby on his mobile phone which showed the bus driver stopping the vehicle midway at Arumbakkam and a student identified as Vasanth Kumar, getting off the bus and running on the road amidst traffic with three others chasing him with sickles and attacking him.

The students with sickles were seen pulling down boys from the opposite gang from the bus and attacking them on the road in full public view. The passengers from bus were seen getting off even as the incident continued and the traffic came to a halt for more than 30 minutes on the stretch. The public informed the police and a patrol team rushed to the spot but the students with the knives fled the scene.

However, this is not the first incident in which students are spotted carrying weapons in buses. In a bid to establish their supremacy they have clashes among themselves and vandalise MTC buses. A senior police officer said, if passengers or public find any students indulging in such activities trying to establish themselves as 'Route Thala' and using weapons they can immediately pass the information to the police.

