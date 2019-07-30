Twisty Tails now bigger and cosier at Alwarpet outlet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dog lovers in Alwarpet can now have some cosy snuggles as Chennai’s first dog-themed cafe, Twisty Tails, moves to a bigger space here from Nungambakkam.In addition to this, Twisty Treats, a bakery offering delicious waffles, pancakes and milkshakes, opened its doors in the same premises for the public on Sunday.Earlier, the Nungambakkam branch boasted an area where people and their furry friends could dine together. However, there are only two options at Alwarpet — Puppy love, where you can play with the pups, and the Restocafe and bakery, where pets are not allowed.

“Animal-assisted therapy is something that has always interested me. I wanted to start a place where people could play with puppies and de-stress. At Nungambakkam, I used to see that. Every diner would go back with a smile,” said Rekha Dandey, partner, Twisty Tails.“This concept also works well for people who want pets, but can’t keep one due to rules by apartment associations, monetary issues or lack of help at home,” she said.

There are four breeds of dogs in the cafe including Havanese, Tibetian Spaniel, Bichon Frise and Shih Tzu — all known for their extremely friendly and playful nature. After some puppy love, you can opt to eat from their wide range of delicacies from different cuisines including Indian, Continental and Asian. The seating capacity of the cafe is 110 and the cost for two is approximately `800.“Soon, we will re-introduce our dog cafe zone where people can get their pets and dine at the restaurant along with them at our new branch in OMR,” said Rekha.(Twisty Tails is located on Anandha Road in Alwarpet and is open from 11 am to 11 pm.)