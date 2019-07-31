Home Cities Chennai

A spacious garden for a green future

The terrace garden was first filled with earth, saplings of various plants, creepers and a fountain.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to breathe fresh air in an otherwise polluted city, many citizens are setting up terrace gardens to save the greenery of Bengaluru. One of them is a doctor who takes her hobby of gardening very seriously.

“It’s been a while since I last purchased mint, basil, aloe vera, spinach, curry leaves as I get them all from my kitchen garden that’s there in one of my balconies,” says Dr Olinda Timms, an anaesthesiologist, author and columnist. Taking delight in sharing her story about her terrace garden, she recalls the time when the garden was just an idea. As Timms and her husband were planning to purchase a house in the city, they found a penthouse apartment with a terrace at Avenue Court in Ulsoor.

This was when their idea of a terrace garden became a reality. They decided to convert the terrace into a green space, which later became a solace for the couple away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

The terrace garden was first filled with earth, saplings of various plants, creepers and a fountain. This made them feel close to nature. Discussing about the species of plants that her garden has, she begins with the Mexican grass spread across. It includes ornamental palm trees, Ficus creeper on the walls, Heliconia, Ixora, Geranium, Lily, Pentas, Anthurium, Hibiscus and Begonia plants. “The lower terrace has a fountain which has water cabbage and water bamboo to keep water level low. We have done this keeping in mind the water crisis that the city has been facing. We do not want to waste water and thus keep recycling it,” says Timms.

She also adds that the garden needs a lot of care and therefore, the plants are watered every second day during summer. However, during the rainy season, watering all the plants are not required. Timms has a gardener who comes twice a week for re-potting, replanting and trimming the plants. On other days, the garden is taken care of by her.

Youngsters should take the fact of diminishing greenery in city seriously, she says, adding that they should try and convert open spaces at their homes into gardens and plant as many saplings as they can, asserts Timms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp