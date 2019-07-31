Add beauty to lush-green lawns with Crepe ginger

Ganesh Babu NM By

CHENNAI: Costus speciosus (Koen. ex Retz.) SM, popularly known as Crepe ginger of the family Costaceae, is one of the sparkling members of the spiral ginger. This crepe ginger is a shrubby perennial and enjoys popularity as a medicinal plant used in almost all systems of Indian medicine. It has also been mentioned in Van Rheede’s ethnobotanical documentation, Hortus Malabaricus. C. speciosus is a rhizomatous shrub reaching up to three metres tall. Rhizomes are horizontal and creeping.

Stems are sub-woody at the base and covered throughout by purplish leaf sheaths. Leaves are up to 30 cm long and 8 cm broad, spirally arranged, velvety soft texture on beneath, furry to touch. Inflorescence are dense, hardy, terminal spikes; bracts many, bright red in colour. Flowers are 7 cm across, white with yellow centre. Fruits are capsules, globose or ovoid, red in colour. Seeds black with white aril. C. speciosus has many historical uses in Indian systems of medicine. Rhizomes are used to treat boils, constipation, diarrhoea, headache, giddiness, and ear-ache.

Rhizomes are also said to be useful for treatment of burning sensation, leprosy, skin diseases, fever, bronchial complaints, inflammations, intestinal worms and anaemia. According to Kama Sutra, it is one of the cosmetic ingredients applied on eyelashes to increase sexual attraction. Crepe ginger is an exciting landscape plant too, with shining green leaves arranged on the stalk in a spiral manner. One or two crimped flowers protruding at a time from the dazzling red, cone-shaped inflorescence is a real treasure to see. It would be an added beauty to the lush-green lawn when planted as scattered clumps. This spiral ginger along waterbodies can be created with amazing crepe ginger islands. This plant is easy to grow with practically no pest problems.

The crimped petals look like crepe paper, thus the common name, crepe ginger. In Sanskrit and Marathi, it is known as pushkarmula; in Hindi, it is called keu or kust. Changalkosta is the name of this species in Kannada; Channakuva or Kottam in Malayalam; Kostam is the name in Tamil and Telugu.