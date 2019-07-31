Home Cities Chennai

At height of Chennai water crisis, sewage flows unabated into Porur lake

Sewage from nearby residential areas flows into the 200-acre Porur lake that serves as one of Chennai's drinking water sources

Published: 31st July 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sewage flows into the Porur lake, which is one of Chennai's drinking water sources, catering to residents of Alandur, Valsaravakkam and KK Nagar | P Jawahar

By Nirupama Viswanathan & P Jawahar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even at the height of a water crisis in Chennai, authorities are yet to turn their attention to the upkeep of the city's water bodies. Sewage is being allowed to flow directly into the Thanthikal canal, which carries surplus water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir to the Porur lake.

The Porur lake is a permanent drinking water source for residents of Valsaravakkam, KK Nagar and Alandur.

Express found that sewage from residential areas including Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Sai Nagar and Annai Abirami Nagar in Iyyappanthangal was being let into the canal. These areas do not have underground drainage.

"We have been demanding underground sewage in our area but it does not look like there is even a proposal to construct it here," said Thomas M, president of the Dhanalakshmi Nagar residents welfare association. Dhanalakshmi Nagar alone houses over 300 families.

Residents said that a few years ago, a part of the Thanthikal canal was turned into a concrete structure to prevent sewage from being released into it. However, it hasn't stopped sewage inflow.

"Now, the sewage stops on one side of the lake. If it rains heavily, it will be washed away to the other parts," said Pachaimmal S, a long-time resident of Dhanalakshmi Nagar.

The Porur lake has a bund running down one part to stop sewage from the canal reaching other parts of the lake. However, the bund has been broken by miscreants, said residents.

"Sewage from anywhere in the city ultimately flows into some waterbody or the other. But, since water from this lake is used to cater to drinking water needs of the city, authorities must be more careful," said Manickanayagam M, a resident of Porur.

When contacted, a Water Resources Department official said that last year, they had informed the collector of the illegal discharge of sewage in these areas. Consequently, a proposal has been formed to divert the sewage inflow to the Kalangal canal instead of letting it enter the lake.

"We are aware of the problem but as soon as this proposal is sanctioned, the sewage will be diverted before it enters the lake," said the official.

