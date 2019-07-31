Be aadi-ready: Find must-haves for your pooja rituals here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CE lists four stores that sell everything from aromatic agarbathis, Varalakshmi dolls and lamps totambulya sets and bangle garlands for upcoming festivities and your daily puja rituals

Sri Vijaya Stores

Mylapore is known for its temples and it is no surprise that the place is dotted with puja article stores. Sri Vijaya Stores has four levels of everything you could imagine you’d need to decorate your house for a festival or to appease the gods for a traditional puja. “We started this store 46 years ago as a stainless steel vessels shop,” said S Ganesan, MD of the shop. “Later, we decided to diversify into being a puja shop. Our specialty is that we procure items from all over India. So, whether it is a north Indian or south Indian puja, we have articles to suit every need and budget. We also take bulk and customised orders.” For Aadi, the store has special Varalakshmi idols that are draped in fine sarees. These idols are available as complete sets or as just the base, to which you can attach the head of your liking and choice. The base of the idols ranges from Rs 600-Rs 4,000. Another special feature here are the ornaments, which are directly sourced from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. They can be added to the idol. Another Aadi special is a mala made of bangles presented to the goddess on the occasion. These bangles have been sourced from Kolkata and the entire garland could cost between Rs 200-Rs 450.

Price: Rs 200 onwards

Contact: 24957555

Timings: 9 am to 9 pm

Address: New No.78, Old No.24 North Mada Street, Next to Indian Bank Mylapore Branch

Giri Trading Agency

From spiritual books and eco-friendly idols of goddesses made of paper mache to a myriad of lamps in all sizes, Giri Trading Agency, established in 1951 has all the accessories one needs for a puja. The shop sells pure vermilion powder, handpicked kamal gatta, sacred threads, organic camphor, perfume oil, ganga jal, dasangam in different fragrances, rudraksha beads and special puja packs. “We also manufacture incense sticks, scented oils and vibhuthi,” says TS Srinivasan, regional head of Giri agencies. The store also houses idols of gods and goddesses, decorative items for temples and herbal products.

Price: Rs 5 to Rs 30,000

Contact: 24640376

Timings:9 am to 9 pm

Address: Old No 10 New No 14 Kapaleswarar, Sannadhi St, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Mylapore

Puja Celebrations

Set up in 2014, Puja Celebrations located at Adambakkam gets orders from around the world for its puja accessories. “For this Varalakshmi vratham season, we have the face of the goddess in all ranges. We have stuffed cotton hand-leg sets for people who set up the idol at home, wooden and metal stand to set up the idol and other accessories like bangles and braids. Also, there are tambulya sets that can be given as return gifts,” said Krithika Govindarajan, owner of the shop. Puja Celebrations also specialises in customisation. “In case a customer wants the whole idol set up, then we make the set for them and deliver. The company also has its presence online.

Price:Rs 35 to Rs 3,000

Timings:10 am to 7 pm

Contact: 9087270009 or visit: www.pujacelebrations.com

Address: 2nd Street, Okkiayam, Thoraipakkam, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Adambakkam

Pavithram Pooja Stores

The smell of agarbathis fills the air. Colourful powders are stacked neatly next to each other. Small figurines send a glow across Pavithram Pooja Stores. This 280 sq ft shop in Shanthi Colony was started by long-time friends Banumathy Govindaswamy and Rohini Ganapathy in 2004. They initially entered the business to sell panchadeepam oil and eventually expanded to sell puja items after realising that Anna Nagar had a dearth of such shops at the time. The shop sells puja items like kumkum powder, rudrakshams, spatiga malai, poonuls, as well as natural food products. “Clients have different budgets for different rituals, so based on their amount, we can give them their requisite amount of items,” said Banumathy, co-founder.

Price:Rs 5 to Rs 1,500

Timings: 9 am to 9 pm, closed on Sunday.

Contact: 9600070571

Address: No AB-145, 3rd Main Road, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar

Inputs by Dia Rekhi, KV Navya, Rinreichui Kashung, Rochana Mohan