Bhagyam: Beauty beyond barrier and belief

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wearing a confident smile and draped in humble optimism, Bhagyam A rewrote the script of her life on July 13. How, you ask? Bhagyam won the Mrs Chennai Superwoman title. She made the impossible, possible with the help of her walker that has given her renewed strength and ability to stop at nothing on terra firma.

“I came across this event on Facebook and called up the organiser Lakshmi Raja. I informed her about my physical disability and interest in participating. She asked me to give it a shot. I explained that I would not be able to walk the ramp because of polio. Without hesitation, she said that it’s my confidence that matters. I felt encouraged and took to the platform to change the mindset of people about opportunities for people like us,” she shares.

Bhagyam was born and raised in Mumbai. The genetic engineering graduate moved to Chennai after marriage in 2013. She runs a food joint called Slurppp and Sip at Grand Mall, Velachery. She has always enjoyed dressing up for occasions since childhood. She loves a bright stroke of lipstick teamd with accessories in vogue. “People with disabilities do not have many arenas to participate. The minute we see an advertisement on paper, we reach out, and often end up dejected. This competition was not only inclusive but also provided the same platform for all women. I did not feel ‘special’ and I liked that the most,” she says. She applied for the pageant on May 29 and went through a month-long training by eminent people from the beauty industry.

After registrations, they had training sessions where Lakshmi Raja guided them through lessons on confidence, answering techniques and presentation on the stage. “I took up motivational speaking for my talent round to express how I could use this platform to bring that small change. We had fitness classes, personality development sessions...it was an enriching experience,” she says.

Bhagyam dabbled with motivational speaking during her early days in Mumbai. She used to interact with her friends at the National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped (NASEOH). “We’ve gone past celebrating concepts like fair skin and size zero. Why not break this barrier with the physically challenged too? I encourage friends with disabilities to accept reality and excel in their talents. Instead of assuming things about our conditions, ask us directly and we would be more than happy to explain. People end up hurting us only when they fail to understand. I have a series of incidents to narrate where I was mocked and insulted. I need that one night to cry, vent it out and move on the next morning,” she shares.

On the big day, Bhagyam was exhausted because of standing for hours and walking long distances. She got nervous and fumbled in her introduction only to catch up in the talent round. After the question and answer session, she was declared the winner. “I stood there hoping for another 100 Bhagyams to come and take part, leaving all their inhibitions behind and walking ahead in life,” she says, adding that she wishes to participate in more beauty pageants and take the positive message forward.

