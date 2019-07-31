Home Cities Chennai

Celebrating 50 years of Narasimhacharis

The Narasimhacharis have expanded the repertoire of both — Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi styles with their aesthetic and meaningful choreography.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:04 AM

Swaranaanjali will be staged on August 4 at Narada Gana Sabha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been five decades since Natyacharyas Narasimhachari and Vasanthalakshmi established the Kalasamarpana Foundation, an academy for the propagation and promotion of the fine arts. Rasikas of the renowned performers-cum-teachers are in for a treat with Swarnaanjali on August 4. The event will mark the golden jubilee celebration of the foundation that was established by the Narasimhacharis in 1969.
The evening will open with an immersive photo gallery walk that will showcase rare pictures of the couple and their institution followed by a dance extravaganza.

“The 90-minute dance offering features five excerpts culled from our 34 dance dramas and thematic presentations,” said Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, who is carrying forward the legacy along with her daughters, Lasya and Lavanya. “Featuring over a 100 artistes, with mellifluous music, complex choreography, special effects and spectacular visuals, Swarnaanjali has something for everyone in the audience.”

Vasanthalakshmi went on to add that true art should be a reflection of the times. “It should serve both as a mirror as well as a catalyst for change, empowering society to progress and evolve in the right direction,” she said. “It is heartening to see that the classical arts have lent themselves so beautifully to exploring the many vicissitudes of a fast-evolving society. From the array of contemporary themes, fresh techniques of presentation, costumes and stage decor that we see featured today, it is clear that like a flowing river, natyam will always grow and enrich everything that it touches.”

The Narasimhacharis have expanded the repertoire of both — Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi styles with their aesthetic and meaningful choreography.

“Swarnaanjali seeks to draw from their impressive array of creations in both styles, to elevate the rasika to the pinnacle of rasanubhava, a meditative state of bliss,” she said.

Entry free. For details, call: 24990319

