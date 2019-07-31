Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's garbage woes: Lake revamp goes to waste

The owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents find it convenient to dump their trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody, claim regular morning walkers in the area.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madipakkam lake was cleaned up by activists in 2018  Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The issue of garbage piling up at the Madipakkam lake worsened after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source in May.

The owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents find it convenient to dump their trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody, claim regular morning walkers in the area.

When the 30-acre waterbody was choking with garbage, encroachments and everything that can destroy a lake, Sabari Green Foundation along with Madipakkam Residents Association and Madipakkam Lions Club took up the responsibility of restoring the lake towards the end of 2017.

They made sure it boasts everything that one would want from an urban lake including a wide path for walkers, a fence, clean water and benches to sit on. But now eateries have sprung up and unmindful disposing of garbage has become a major problem.

“At least 30 shops came up along the stretch in the last one year. Most of them are set up in the car parking space of houses, and tables and chairs find their place on the footpath. While this in itself is a violation, they also dispose of the waste generated throughout the day, in the lake. Previously, at least some of them were throwing it in the Corporation bins provided. However, currently, 95 per cent of the owners dispose it in the lake or on the footpath,” complained V Ayyappan, a resident of the area.

Adding to these woes are the Madipakkam residents who have also started throwing garbage near the lake. “The conservancy workmen only come once a day and people who work night shifts or are not available during that time have no other option but to dispose of garbage on the streets as there are no bins here,” said Shailaja Ravi, another resident who works at an IT company.

V Subramani, founder, Sabari Green Foundation said, “Despite years of struggle to rejuvenate the lake if it is contaminated by the unavailability of bins, activists who are taking interest in protecting the water bodies too will lose the motivation. If the problem is not attended to right now, the lake will yet again be a mess.”

When contacted, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said, “We have not received any complaint on the issue yet and we will consult with the higher authorities before placing bins in the area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation Garbage waste management Madipakkam lake
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp