Chennai's garbage woes: Lake revamp goes to waste

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The issue of garbage piling up at the Madipakkam lake worsened after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source in May.

The owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents find it convenient to dump their trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody, claim regular morning walkers in the area.

When the 30-acre waterbody was choking with garbage, encroachments and everything that can destroy a lake, Sabari Green Foundation along with Madipakkam Residents Association and Madipakkam Lions Club took up the responsibility of restoring the lake towards the end of 2017.

They made sure it boasts everything that one would want from an urban lake including a wide path for walkers, a fence, clean water and benches to sit on. But now eateries have sprung up and unmindful disposing of garbage has become a major problem.

“At least 30 shops came up along the stretch in the last one year. Most of them are set up in the car parking space of houses, and tables and chairs find their place on the footpath. While this in itself is a violation, they also dispose of the waste generated throughout the day, in the lake. Previously, at least some of them were throwing it in the Corporation bins provided. However, currently, 95 per cent of the owners dispose it in the lake or on the footpath,” complained V Ayyappan, a resident of the area.

Adding to these woes are the Madipakkam residents who have also started throwing garbage near the lake. “The conservancy workmen only come once a day and people who work night shifts or are not available during that time have no other option but to dispose of garbage on the streets as there are no bins here,” said Shailaja Ravi, another resident who works at an IT company.

V Subramani, founder, Sabari Green Foundation said, “Despite years of struggle to rejuvenate the lake if it is contaminated by the unavailability of bins, activists who are taking interest in protecting the water bodies too will lose the motivation. If the problem is not attended to right now, the lake will yet again be a mess.”

When contacted, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said, “We have not received any complaint on the issue yet and we will consult with the higher authorities before placing bins in the area.”