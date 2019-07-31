Education Essentials: Let’s discuss the basics of education

Home Cities Chennai

Education aims at an overall development of an individual. From historic times, our gurukul system has emphasised on samskaras — education being value-based.

CHENNAI: Education aims at an overall development of an individual. From historic times, our gurukul system has emphasised on samskaras — education being value-based. In the process of developing, we have lost the charm of education. To give a peek into what goes on while revamping the national education policy, a panel discussion titled ‘Education Essentials’ will be held today at 10 am at DG Vaishnav College.

The panel discussion is an initiative to stimulate a dialogue on the newly drafted National Education Policy and will have an array of distinguished speakers comprising academics, policymakers and practitioners in the field of education. The rich perspectives and insights offered by the panel members based on their areas of expertise will allow a deeper and critical engagement with the ‘new’ policy and answer hitherto unanswered and unaddressed issues and challenges existing within the contemporary Indian education scenario.

M Anandakrishnan, former vice chancellor, Anna University, and former deputy director of the United Nations Science and Technology for Development, New York, will deliver the presidential address. The keynote address will be delivered by B Ramasamy, president, strategy and alliance chair, skill development, State University of New York, member, advisory committee, NCPCR, Government of India.
The panelists include Jandhyala Tilak, former professor and vice chancellor, National University of Educational Planning and Administration, and professor for Social Development, New Delhi; Prof S Sivasubramanian, former vice chancellor, Bharathiar University; MG Sethuraman, professor, Department of Chemistry, The Gandhigram Rural Institute, Tamil Nadu; Akila Radhakrishnan, social policy specialist (Education) for UNICEF in Tamil Nadu and Kerala; Jayashree Nambiar, principal, The School, KFI, Chennai and Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, SPCSS, Tamil Nadu. 

Proceedings of this panel discussion will be submitted to the MHRD/UGC.
The New Indian Express is media partner for this panel discussion.

