Nourished by nursing: Breastfeeding is good for mother, child alike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mammals, one of the most intelligent set of species breastfeed their offspring, and humans, the most evolved of them all, have benefitted much from it. Breastfeeding one’s child was considered the norm up until the 15th century when the European royalty followed by noblewomen and other affluent women set the practice of hiring wet nurses to care for their new-born. In the 1950s, post-World War Consumerist America (and Canada) started using Formula milk further fostering the idea that breastfeeding is for women who can’t afford other means. The Western world which has now woken up to the wisdom of this natural phenomenon is keen on creating awareness and promoting it. In India, where we have a tendency to accept foreign ideas, awareness can help us stay on track. So, let’s look at why breastfeeding a child is the best option.

Mother’s health

A mother’s body undergoes enormous changes, and it is just as fragile as the newborn post-delivery. Breastfeeding, to a great extent, can help the mother spring back to good health. A mother’s uterus which expands 500 times during pregnancy shrinks back to its normal size quicker if she breastfeeds. On average, a mother burns about 500 calories a day by just nursing her newborn; this is instrumental in shedding the baby weight. A breastfeeding mother need not worry about contraception at least for the first five months post-delivery when she has not resumed her menstrual cycle. These mothers are less susceptible to postpartum depression.

High immunity

Caring for a newborn, as underappreciated as it might seem, is immensely important as it lays the foundation for a good, healthy life. Studies have proven that breast-fed babies have higher immunity to allergies and are less vulnerable to infections as compared to bottle-fed ones. This could mean fewer visits to the doctor during weather changes, overall well-being and less stress for the parent. These effects can last through adulthood.

Complete nutrition

The best of Formula milk is still incompetent as it does not contain living cells, enzymes, antibodies and hormones that mother’s milk is rich in. The only source of ‘lipo proteins’ essential for the brain development of the newborn is the mother’s milk. Also, the quality of the mother’s milk is naturally altered to suit the baby’s needs while Formula milk is inflexible. Breastfeeding promotes healthy weight gain in children and improved gut health. Mother’s milk is easily digestible which means fewer diaper changes and a less irritable baby.“It is important to understand that a mother produces milk to nourish only her newborn. Cow’s milk will have all the nutrients in it to help its calf grow into a healthy cow and a human mother’s milk has the nutrients to help the baby grow into a healthy human. So, it is only common sense to not feed cow’s milk to human babies at least for the first six months.”

Efficiency

Breastfeeding is a win-win situation for both the baby and the mother. The baby gets optimum nutrition and ample time for strong emotional bonding with its mother and the mother can care for her child without wasting money (on feeders, sterilisers and expulsion pumps) and time (in washing and sterilising them). The 26 weeks maternity leave is an added advantage to breastfeed the baby till it begins to eat solids.

Burns calories

Breastfeeding, to a great extent, can help the mother spring back to good health. On average, a mother burns about 500 calories a day by just nursing her newborn, instrumental in shedding baby weight.

(The author is chief consultant, paediatrics & executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchy)

