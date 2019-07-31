Home Cities Chennai

Nourished by nursing: Breastfeeding is good for mother, child alike

Ahead of World Breastfeeding Week — August 1 to August 7 — Tiruchy-based Dr D Senguttuvan  walks us through the benefits of this ancient practice for both the mother and her child

Published: 31st July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mammals, one of the most intelligent set of species breastfeed their offspring, and humans, the most evolved of them all, have benefitted much from it. Breastfeeding one’s child was considered the norm up until the 15th century when the European royalty followed by noblewomen and other affluent women set the practice of hiring wet nurses to care for their new-born. In the 1950s, post-World War Consumerist America (and Canada) started using Formula milk further fostering the idea that breastfeeding is for women who can’t afford other means. The Western world which has now woken up to the wisdom of this natural phenomenon is keen on creating awareness and promoting it. In India, where we have a tendency to accept foreign ideas, awareness can help us stay on track. So, let’s look at why breastfeeding a child is the best option.

Mother’s health
A mother’s body undergoes enormous changes, and it is just as fragile as the newborn post-delivery. Breastfeeding, to a great extent, can help the mother spring back to good health. A mother’s uterus which expands 500 times during pregnancy shrinks back to its normal size quicker if she breastfeeds. On average, a mother burns about 500 calories a day by just nursing her newborn; this is instrumental in shedding the baby weight. A breastfeeding mother need not worry about contraception at least for the first five months post-delivery when she has not resumed her menstrual cycle. These mothers are less susceptible to postpartum depression.

High immunity
Caring for a newborn, as underappreciated as it might seem, is immensely important as it lays the foundation for a good, healthy life. Studies have proven that breast-fed babies have higher immunity to allergies and are less vulnerable to infections as compared to bottle-fed ones. This could mean fewer visits to the doctor during weather changes, overall well-being and less stress for the parent. These effects can last through adulthood.

Complete nutrition
The best of Formula milk is still incompetent as it does not contain living cells, enzymes, antibodies and hormones that mother’s milk is rich in. The only source of ‘lipo proteins’ essential for the brain development of the newborn is the mother’s milk. Also, the quality of the mother’s milk is naturally altered to suit the baby’s needs while Formula milk is inflexible. Breastfeeding promotes healthy weight gain in children and improved gut health. Mother’s milk is easily digestible which means fewer diaper changes and a less irritable baby.“It is important to understand that a mother produces milk to nourish only her newborn. Cow’s milk will have all the nutrients in it to help its calf grow into a healthy cow and a human mother’s milk has the nutrients to help the baby grow into a healthy human. So, it is only common sense to not feed cow’s milk to human babies at least for the first six months.”

Efficiency
Breastfeeding is a win-win situation for both the baby and the mother. The baby gets optimum nutrition and ample time for strong emotional bonding with its mother and the mother can care for her child without wasting money (on feeders, sterilisers and expulsion pumps) and time (in washing and sterilising them). The 26 weeks maternity leave is an added advantage to breastfeed the baby till it begins to eat solids.

Burns calories
Breastfeeding, to a great extent, can help the mother spring back to good health. On average, a mother burns about 500 calories a day by just nursing her newborn, instrumental in shedding baby weight.

(The author is chief consultant, paediatrics & executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchy)

For all health queries, write to healthexpresschn@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp