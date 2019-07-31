One Stop Crisis Team to prevent human trafficking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) has planned to set up a ‘One Stop Crisis Team’ soon in every district to prevent human trafficking and render effective legal assistance to victims.

The teams will be set-up in association with International Justice Mission, an NGO that works on human rights. The team will be responsible for inspecting work sites to ensure that labourers are not exploited, K Rajasekar, Member-Secretary, TNSLSA, told Express. “If they come across victims of human trafficking, the team will approach relevant authorities to rescue and help them get rehabilitation support.”

The team will also have to draft preventive strategies which include spreading awareness among local communities about laws that protect victims of human trafficking. In a bid to fulfil this, the authority has planned a series of awareness programmes in the State from Tuesday until August 20. “These district level teams should further conduct awareness camps at taluk-level and should ensure that government schemes and other rehabilitation support reach the victim,” he said.