The all-time favourite ferns

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ferns are among the oldest living plants on earth and are of both indoor and outdoor types. It is a plant that offers beauty and health benefits too. Ferns act as humidifiers and can help restore moisture in the air, so they are perfect for those who suffer from dry skin and other cold-weather problems. Ferns are popular air purifying house plants. They improve the air quality of the indoor environment by absorbing Formaldehyde, Benzene, Trichloroethylene, Xylene and Toluene and reduce people’s exposure to nasty airborne chemicals at homes and offices.

If you want to add drama to your

landscape design, planting ferns

is the perfect answer

More than 20,000 known species of ferns grow around the world. Outdoor ferns thrive best in partially-shaded areas and those grown indoors flourish in bright light, provided they are not placed in the path of direct sunlight. Ferns rarely suffer from diseases or insect infestations and are easily grown by even the most novice gardeners.

Light

Although most ferns grow in moist shady places like forest floors, this does not mean they need no light. Their normal situation in the wild is dappled light, and if the light level in the house is too low, you will see poor growth and yellowing fronds. Give your ferns a place near a window that gets morning or late afternoon sun, and keep the ferns away from strong sunlight, especially during summer. Direct sunlight will make them lose their leaves or turn their fronds yellow.

Humidity

Mist the leaves with water regularly. Ferns love being misted at regular intervals with tepid, soft water unless the humidity of the whole room is kept high through the use of a humidifier.

Water

Most ferns like an evenly moist soil with regular watering. Allow the soil to dry out between watering stresses these plants. The potting mix should never be allowed to dry out much, which may mean watering the plant a little every single day.

Grow your own fern

If you come across one that seems a bit sickly and reluctant to grow, simply snip a few of the fronds and put them in water until tiny roots form and start a new plant. Ferns are easy to propagate, so you will probably never have to buy new ones to replenish your home or garden.

List of common ferns

When growing ferns indoors, choose a spacious area as they tend to grow long leaves or fronds that shoot out in all directions. Indoor ferns are especially suited to hanging from ceiling hooks in remote corners of rooms that receive the maximum amount of light but are rarely, if ever, touched by the direct light of the sun.

If you want to add drama to your landscape design, planting ferns is the answer.

Boston Ferns, Holly Ferns, Maidenhair Ferns, Staghorn Ferns are some of the ferns suited for indoors.

Ostrich Ferns, Japanese Painted Ferns, Australian Tree Fern, Asparagus Ferns, Bird Nest Ferns, Cinnamon Ferns are some of the Ferns suited for outdoors.

The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens.