Home Cities Chennai

14 years later, Malli is back to share the joy of giving

The tale of a young village girl Malli, who gathers gifts for her family when they come to visit, rang a chord with readers.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The book launch will be held at Tulika Bookstores, Alwarpet, today at 5 pm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tale of a young village girl Malli, who gathers gifts for her family when they come to visit, rang a chord with readers. This time, author Jeeva Raghunath has returned with a sequel to Malli with the upcoming Malli Is Coming.

The book launch will be held at the Tulika Bookstore, Alwarpet, today at 5 pm. Alongside the launch, Jeeva will host a storytelling session and illustrator Nancy Raj will hold a craft activity. The event is open to all above three years.

This time, Malli decides to visit her family in the big city. Most of the book is set in her village with her grandmother — a tech-savvy, terrace-gardener, and a colourful character. “I loved the grandmother character. When we say grandmother, you think of a lady with a bun, but this character is unique. All the characters in the book are relatable,” said Nancy.

The sequel comes 14 years after the original was published. Jeeva explained that she had been pondering on new and interesting themes that were previously unexplored. “The idea for this came to me when I was sleeping one night. The book is very close to my heart. I love children and I feel that children’s writing suits me best with my abilities,” she said, adding that the inspiration for Malli’s character came from her father. “He always said help people only if you can, otherwise, don’t. If you help, don’t expect anything in return. These blessings come back when you need them the most,” she said.

Nancy believes that illustrations are important to enhance the reading experience. “Art is a kind of visual storytelling and is a narration in itself. I have always felt that art doesn’t just support a narration, but takes the text above and beyond,” she said.

For details, call 24991639

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
malli Malli Is Coming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp