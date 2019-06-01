A grand talent hunt for cricket’s future

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by Gino (56; 5 for 14) paved the way for Jai Sriram Cricket Academy to beat Padma Sarangapani Cricket Academy by 32 runs in the U-14 quarterfinals of the LMCA T20 league cum knock-out tournament being played at KVT-LMCA grounds, Puzhal.

Brief scores

Little Masters Cricket Academy 84 all out in 17.3 ovs (Fleming 4/12) lost to Madras Gladiator JB 86/1 in 12 ovs (Viviyan 50 n.o.). St Joseph Cricket Academy 121/6 in 20 ovs lost to Evergreen Cricket Academy 123/3 in 20 overs (Nirmal 52). Kedar Cricket Academy 138/6 in 20 ovs (Adhvai 50, Michael 45, Jeeva 3/19) lost to Elite Cricket Academy 140/3 in 19.2 ovs (Andre 62, Shreyan 33). Jai Sriram Cricket Academy 143/6 in 20 ovs (Srihari 50, Gino 56) bt Padma Sarangapani Cricket Academy 111 all out in 19.5 ovs (Farook 56, Gino 5/14).

Friend’s XI win

Riding on SP Raghu Raman’s 4 for 33, Friend’s XI defeated Royal Gems CC by 28 runs in a First Division league match of the Kancheepuram DCA league.

Brief scores

First Division: Friends XI 155 in 26.2 ovs (S Dipen 25, K Varun Kumar 40, M Raja 40, Pranav 3/24) bt Royal Gems CC 127/9 in 28 ovs (Siva Kumar 36, SP Raghu Raman 4/33, Govind Sharma 3/23).

Second Division: Central Bank of India RC 72 in 21.3 ovs (Mohamed 4/16, Mohan Raja 3/18) lost to Blue Bird CC 73/4 in 18.3 ovs (Lijoe 45, Adydithya 4/25). Springs Field CC 196/6 in 30 ovs (Saravanan 88, R Karthick 51, S Kishor Kumar 3/22) bt Venugopal RC 185/7 in 30 ovs (R Sreekanth 35, P Gopalakrishnan 30 n.o., S Rahul 3/33).

Scholarship

The Ashwin Foundation in partnership with the Gen-Next Cricket Institute will conduct a grand talent hunt at the Center for Sports Science, Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, Chennai, today and tomorrow. Boys aged between 10-16 years and who have been playing for their school or academies can participate. India all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin will handpick five of the best among the first 100 to register. The selected players will be awarded the inaugural Ashwin Foundation scholarship. The exercise is primarily aimed at kids who are from the economically weaker section. “The basic idea of this scholarship is to tell them that we are here for you. If you have the skills and the willingness to learn and work hard, affordability should not come in the way,” said Ashwin.