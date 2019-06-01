Home Cities Chennai

Business as usual in Chennai on World No Tobacco Day

Despite announcement to not sell tobacco products for a day, most traders in the city continued their business due to a lack of awareness.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:49 AM

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite announcement to not sell tobacco products for a day, most traders in the city continued their business due to a lack of awareness. Tamil Nadu Vanikargal Sangangalin Peravai president T Vellaiyan had earlier announced that a communication was sent to all members not to sell tobacco products for a day. But when this reporter visited shops in the city on Friday, they were found selling tobacco products. “I never knew that there was such a day. There was no information from any member and we continued our sale as usual,” says Selvam T, a trader in the city.

Echoing a similar opinion, a trader in Mylapore said, “It is a good move to reduce the usage. But they need to give proper awareness to both, the traders and consumers, over a longer period of time.”However, a few traders in the city claim that efforts need to be taken for a reduction for long periods as consumers tend to store in advance. “It is easier to manage by buying it a day ahead. But only if restrictions are placed for more than three days, there can be a considerable reduction in the consumption,” says a shopkeeper in Gopalapuram.  

Apart from traders, an online service provider who provides home delivery for groceries and other commodities continued listing tobacco products for delivery in the day.

