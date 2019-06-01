Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Burglars cash in on golden opportunity

In another incident, Stalin (48) a resident of Thiruvotriyur, who works in a private company, was alone at home.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Literally offered a golden opportunity, burglars looted cash and jewels from two houses on Thursday.In the first incident, Ramanujam (46), a resident of Madhavaram Milk colony, runs an agency that sells bricks, sand and cement, and his family went to sleep on the terrace.

His mother who downstairs left the front door open since it was hot. Seizing the opportunity, burglars entered the house and decamped with 13 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2,000 in cash,” said a police officer.

In another incident, Stalin (48) a resident of Thiruvotriyur, who works in a private company, was alone at home. “On Thursday night, he had left the door open. The next morning, he found cash and jewels missing,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp