Chennai: Burglars cash in on golden opportunity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Literally offered a golden opportunity, burglars looted cash and jewels from two houses on Thursday.In the first incident, Ramanujam (46), a resident of Madhavaram Milk colony, runs an agency that sells bricks, sand and cement, and his family went to sleep on the terrace.

His mother who downstairs left the front door open since it was hot. Seizing the opportunity, burglars entered the house and decamped with 13 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2,000 in cash,” said a police officer.

In another incident, Stalin (48) a resident of Thiruvotriyur, who works in a private company, was alone at home. “On Thursday night, he had left the door open. The next morning, he found cash and jewels missing,” said an officer.