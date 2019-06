Chennai: Three suburban trains extended till Arakkonam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In addition to the two circular trains introduced from April 23, the Southern Railway has announced extension of one EMU train to Tirumalpur and three EMU trains to Arakkonam from Saturday. A railway release said Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur EMU is extended to Arakkonam and will leave Chennai Beach at 12.56 pm and arrive Arakkonam at 4.20 pm.

Chennai Beach- Kancheepuram train is extended to Tirumalpur and will leave Chennai Beach at 3.02 pm and arrive Tirumalpur at 5.50 pm (It will run as fast local from Chengalpet to Tirumalpur).

Chennai Beach-Arakkonam fast local will leave Chennai Beach at 6.13 pm and arrive Tirumalpur at 8.40 pm and Arakkonam at 9.15 pm. Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur fast local is extended to Arakkonam and will leave Chennai Beach at 7.09 pm and arrive Arakkonam at 10.45 pm, the release said.

The release further added that Arakkonam- Chennai Beach local will leave Arakkonam at 4.45 am and arrive Chennai Beach at 8.12 am. Arakkonam-Chennai Beach fast local will leave Arakkonam at 7.30 am and arrive Chennai Beach at 10.28 am. Arakkonam-Chennai Beach will leave Arakkonam at 4.40 pm and arrive Chennai Beach at 8.14 pm. Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach will leave Tirumalpur at 6.45 pm and arrive Chennai Beach at 9.50 pm.

Changes in timings

Chennai Beach-Chengalpet-Arakkonam-Tiruvallur-Chennai Beach circular train will leave Chennai Beach at 9.20 am instead of 9.50 am and will arrive Arakkonam at 12.45 pm. Chennai Beach-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam-Chengalpet-Chennai Beach will leave Arakkonam at 1.15 pm and will arrive Chennai Beach at 4.33 pm.

Train no: 40026 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 7.38 am. Train no: 40514 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 7.44 am (as a slow train). Train no: 40028, Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 7.50 am.

Kancheepuram-Chennai Beach Passenger special will leave Kancheepuram at 7.56 am. Train no: 40030 Tambaram-Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 8.20 am. Train no: 40032 Tambaram-Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 8.08 am. Train no:40516 Tambaram-Beach EMU will leave Tambaram at 8.14 pm (as a slow train).

Beach-Chengalpattu EMU will leave Beach at 6.27 pm (as a slow train). Beach-Tambaram EMU will leave Beach at 6.33 pm. Beach-Tirumalpur EMU will leave Beach at 8.12 pm (as a slow train). Train no: 40133 Beach-Tambaram EMU will leave Beach at 8.20 pm. Train no:40087 Beach-Tambaram EMU will leave Beach at 3.15 pm. Train no: 40089 Beach-Tambaram EMU will leave Beach at 3.25 pm.

Cancellation of trains

Tirumalpur-Chengalpet leaving Tirumalpur at 9.25 pm is fully cancelled on and from Friday. Chengalpet-Tirumalpur leaving Chengalpet at 5.15 am is fully cancelled on and from Saturday.