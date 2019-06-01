Home Cities Chennai

Mrs India parades for menstrual hygiene

Sneha Shergill will educate women in Tiruchy

Published: 01st June 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sneha Shergill met S Damodaran in January 2019

By Swedha Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gramalaya, a three-decade-old Tiruchy-based NGO announced Sneha Shergill, Mrs India — The Queen of Substance 2016 as its brand ambassador for Menstrual Hygiene and Management (MHM) on World Menstrual Hygiene Day. The event which was held recently at Hotel Breeze Residency, saw the participation of over 100 women from different walks of life.

Talking to CE, Sneha said, “People at Gramalaya did not consider menstruation as a ‘curse’. Instead, they chose to empower women by educating them to follow proper menstrual hygiene methods. I am humbled to be the brand ambassador for their MHM initiative and ‘Feel Free Cloth Pads’ campaign.”  Recalling her formative days and how she became a campaigner of menstrual hygiene, the pageant winner shared, “In Bengaluru, near the colony I live, there is an orphanage. There are about 25-30 girls who live there. I used to observe them burn all the used sanitary pads. Later, I came to know that the sanitary workers refused to collect used sanitary pads from them. This prompted me to teach young girls, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds about menstrual hygiene.”

In January 2019, Sneha met S Damodaran, founder-CEO of Gramalaya at a social event in Tiruchy. “He spoke about the benefits of cloth pads and how it was integrated into the NGO. This opened new avenues for me and pushed me to be part of campaigns and initiatives related to menstrual health,”she said.

She will play a catalyst between the NGO and women across the city. She will be educating them not only about menstrual hygiene but also the usage of sustainable alternatives — including cloth pads. “ The aim is to educate women about other options that are available. The conventional sanitary pads are not eco-friendly or skin-friendly. There are working women who use one pad the whole day, because of lack of time. The sanitary pad should be changed at least once in every four to five hours,” she explained.

Gramalaya has so far reached more than 2,19,645 women with MHM and reusable cloth pads. This year, the NGO in collaboration with Wash United plans to reach 6,65,000 adolescent girls in Tamil Nadu and women in six southern states to promote reusable cloth pads and menstrual hygiene.

“When we visited urban and rural areas in Tiruchy, we observed that almost 80 per cent of the women were not aware of cloth pads. Inhibitions about the time it consumes to wash a cloth pad, risk of odour have kept them away from using it. It is our duty to spread awareness about its benefits and I am sure they’ll know its advantage once they start using it,” asserted the 32-year-old brand ambassador.Gramalaya, along with its new brand ambassador plan to give seminars in schools and colleges, and visit rural areas to spread awareness.

Social initiatives

More than 200 girls-friendly school toilet complexes were built by Gramalaya including incinerator facilities and handwashing station in Tamil Nadu. More than 40,000 individual household toilets were promoted by Gramalaya as SMART Toilets (toilets with bath attached and incinerator facility) for disposal of soiled sanitary napkins. These SMART toilets ensure the women and adolescent girls live with dignity, safety and security including privacy for changing their sanitary or cloth pads during menstruation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sneha Shergill Mrs India — The Queen of Substance 2016 World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp