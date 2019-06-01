On the path of music

Home Cities Chennai

In celebration of Ilaiyaraaja’s upcoming concert, Isai Celebrates Isai, which will be held this Sunday, a double-decker bus travelled across the city with pictures from the maestro’s life for fans to

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja flags off the double-decker bus in celebration of Isai Celebrates Isai at LV Prasad Studios.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The maestro, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, in association with Mercuri, presents Isai Celebrates Isai, a live concert with his complete orchestra that will perform a medley of hand-picked and mesmerising hit songs and background scores to celebrate the essence of music.

For the first time ever, the maestro will present some of his finest and most unique compositions and scores alongside his 100-strong orchestra on his 76th birthday, which falls on Sunday, June 2, at EVP Film City, Poonamallee, at 6 pm. The legendary music composer is expected to provide some insight into a few of his compositions, to provide a better understanding of the talent and mastery of the art required to produce such music.

An impressive line-up of superstar singers is expected to perform live with the maestro, such as SP Balasubrahmanyam, KJ Yesudas, Mano, Bombay Jayashree, Usha Uthup and many more. Some of the musicians performing in the orchestra alongside the maestro will be flown in from Budapest, Hungary. This marks the first time in a decade of the musician sharing a stage with Balasubrahmanyam and Yesudas.Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan, as well as other accomplished music composers from the south Indian film industry, are expected to make an appearance at the event.

Isai Celebrates Isai is a tribute concert to the cine-musicians and their families, as funds raised through this concert will go towards renovating an auditorium for their use.“We wanted this event to have the signature characteristics of Raaja sir,” said Sriram Bakthisaran, founder and CEO of Mercuri Group and force behind the concept of the event. “All aspects of the event, right from the content, branding and promotions, were crafted after careful consideration of how Raaja sir would like,” he said.

