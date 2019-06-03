Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation clears garbage at Ennore village

Following a report on irregular garbage collection in the Kattukuppam village of Ennore, Zone 1 of the Greater Chennai Corporation cleared the garbage on Sunday morning.

Published: 03rd June 2019

Kattukuppam village , Ennore

Corporation workers removing garbage from Kattukuppam village in Ennore on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a report on irregular garbage collection in the Kattukuppam village of Ennore, Zone 1 of the Greater Chennai Corporation cleared the garbage on Sunday morning.The report published in TNIE on Sunday revealed that garbage including human faeces strewn all over the road adjacent to the Kosasthalaiyar River were uncollected for three to four months. Burnt garbage was found even behind the St Joseph Matriculation High School and a graveyard.

The officials responded to the issue and cleared the garbage. ‘’At 10 am 13 thirteen conservancy workers and a tricycle were sent to the area,’’ a zone 1 corporation official said.‘’We have proposed to set up two 110 litre-bins near the village. One will be for biodegradable waste (green bins) and another for non-biodegradable (red),’’ said an another official. ‘’We have been conducting door-to-door awareness to segregate waste and stop open defecation,’’ the official said, adding that a fine of `500 would be imposed if people are found defecating in the open.

R Anbu, a fisherman, said, “They cleared this as it came in the media. Similarly, it would be helpful it drainage pipes become functional. We’ll stop defecating in the open and our village will attain 100 per cent sanitation.’’

