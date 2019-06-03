Ilaiyaraaja enthralls fans at live concert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isai Kondaadum Isai, held in Chennai to mark Ilaiyaraaja’s 76th birthday on Sunday, was a true celebration of the maestro’s genius and eccentricities. The live-in concert, held in association with Mercuri and print partner The New Indian Express, kept the eager audience on its toes as the composer mixed it up with popular hits alongside some of his less-known compositions.

Raja, as the musician is fondly referred to by fans, was greeted by loud cheers and started the concert with devotional songs such as Janani Janani (Thaai Moogambigai) and Om Shivoham (Naan Kadavul). Singer Mano sang the first Mani Ratnam song of the evening, Oh Priya Priya, till Raja stopped the performance owing to some disturbance from a security guard. “You’re all living with my music,” he said. “Why then do you disturb when it’s being played?” The song then resumed from where it had stopped.

The reunion of Ilayaraaja and singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was a major talking point ahead of the concert and their performance was a highlight of the evening. The duo broke into an impromptu song Enge Pirandhaai Isaye. The arrival of Yesudas was another major highlight, the three legends sharing a stage after a decade. SPB and Yesudas’ rendition of Kaatu Kuyilu (Thalapathy) was an unforgettable moment for fans. Amongst the less-known numbers, were Oru Ooru (Jhansi) rendered by an energetic Usha Uthup who said it was a song Raja himself had forgotten.

An interesting moment that captured the genius of Raja was when visuals of films such Hey Ram, Mouna Raagam and Sethu were played with and without his music to show the difference made by the score.

While the audience thought the concert was ending when Raja announced proceeds would go towards construction of a building for the Cine Musicians’ Union, the show went on for another hour – reminding all of Raja’s earlier challenge that he could stand for at least five hours. Having given fans more than what they’d hoped for, Raja, ever the eccentric, walked away before the concert’s end without a public farewell. As actor Vivek said at the concert, “The moon has dark spots too.”