Home Cities Chennai

NGO ‘rises’ to challenge, set to give new lease of life to Chitlapakkam lake

The event was not just about the environment but also had social messages for everybody through symbolism.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Desilting work underway at the Chitlapakkam lake | Annapoornisupriya G

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mired in a long battle, residents of Chitlapakkam can finally heave a sigh of relief as the sewage-laden Chitlapakkam Lake is set to wear a new look. Desilting of the lake began on Sunday thanks to NGO ‘Chitlapakkam Rising’, which received a go-ahead from the Water Resources Department (WRD) four days ago. The WRD has fixed September 15, 2019 as the deadline.

‘’A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to finalise the budget for the work will be out in a week’s time,’’ said Sunil Jayaraman of Chitlapakkam Rising. ‘’We are currently getting a sample for soil test,’’ said Jayaraman.He added retired PWD engineer S Thirunavukkarasu would advise on planning while Care Earth Trust and Auroville Foundation, who have expertise in operating earthmovers, have assured to provide assistance in desilting and dredging. ‘’A resident of Chitlapakkam has assured to offer poclains,’’ he said. ‘’Once the budget is ready we will decide on getting CSR funding and approach other NGOs for assistance,’’ he said. Within 24 hours of opening a crowdfunding platform our team managed to get `1.25 lakh and maintain a transparent record of money collected on their Facebook page ‘Chitlapakkam Rising’.
About 500 people participated in the inauguration. The chief guests were parents of martyr Major Mukund Varadarajan, residents of Tambaram. ‘’We used to visit Major Mukund’s house on his death anniversary every year. He gave his life fighting for the country,’’ said Jayaraman.

The event was not just about the environment but also had social messages for everybody through symbolism. It began with ‘paraiattam’ by professionals from Nimirvu Kalaiyagam, an organisation that promotes parai melams and paraiattams. “Just like the reeking rake, there are people too, who aren’t being touched by the society. The same way we desilt the lake, we have to desilt untouchability,’’ said Muthamil Bharathy, a parai dancer who performed at the event.

‘’Parai (drums), kalai (art) and iyarkai (nature) are interlinked. All three have to be balanced to sustain each other. The society must not just come together to pull a palanquin but also to pull water,’’ he added.
Kuthambakkam R Elango, who is known for turning the Kuthambakkam village into a model village, said, ‘’If the PWD and people work together, we can bring a big change.’’ He said that a small place would be enough to maintain the garbage if the residents segregated their garbage. DMK Tambaram MLA S R Raja and AMMK’s Sriperumbudur 2019 Lok Sabha candidate, G Tambaram Narayanan, also attended the event.

‘’The involvement of public must be there on all occasions. It must be selfless and of public interest,’’ said the DMK MLA. Lauding the efforts of Chitlapakkam Rising, he said there is no denial that Chitlapakkam has seen a huge growth compared to other areas in Tambaram.While the MLA assured funds from MLA development funds, AMMK’s Narayanan announced `1 lakh for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGO Water Resources Department Chitlapakkam lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp