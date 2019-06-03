Paddlers surf across city beaches to create awareness on ocean pollution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Located along the coastline of Tamil Nadu, the scintillating beaches in Chennai are said to be among the most beautiful in the country. However, they are also the most vulnerable because of reckless human intervention. In a move to raise awareness about ocean pollution, the Covelong Point Surfing School in association with the Coast Guard held a stand up paddle rally from Besant Nagar Beach to Marina Beach on Saturday.

The rally was flagged off by GS Sameeran, director, TN Fisheries department. C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Southern Railway was seen encouraging the paddlers.“The total distance is about nine kilometres and it will be covered in 45 minutes. We chose the stretch between Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach particularly because these two waterbodies are frequented by thousands daily. When we did a trial sail on Friday, we found so much of garbage, predominantly consisting chips and biscuit packet wrappers, in the waters. It is high time, the public understand the repercussions of ocean pollution,” said Murthy Megavan from Covelong Point Surfing School, who is the organiser of the event.

Apart from ocean pollution, the rally was also held to spread awareness on Stand up Paddle (SUP)

Boarding as a sport. Sekar Pachai, a homegrown champion, who represents India in the world games said,

“SUP is an offshoot of surfing that originated in Hawaii. Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water. In Chennai, about 50-60 people are practising the sport professionally.Anybody interested can learn it at the Covelong Point Surfing School.”