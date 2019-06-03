Three’s a Company

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lights flash on stage, and the actors spring from one end of the platform to the next as musicians work their instruments to supplement the actor’s song. All this is characteristic of a musical, and Chennai is set to witness yet another musical this month with the Kuku Company’s production of Company.

The musical, which was first performed in 1970 and went on to win six Tony Awards, deals with themes of modern relationships. As one of the first musicals to do so, Company is a theatrical classic, and this is precisely why director Amrita Fredrick thinks it would be suitable for Chennai audience.

“I chanced upon the script a few years after our first production. The play dealt with relationships, which is something every Chennaiite can relate to. The characters are light and relatable — you will know people like the characters on stage personally. The cast was able to relate to these characters very well, and I often find myself saying things like ‘I had a very Jenny day yesterday’,” says Frederick. The nearly-five-decade-old script saw a revival in London in 2018 with a twist — a few characters’ genders were swapped, and a few lines edited to suit modern audience. Frederick explains that while she was inspired by the original, she took motivation from the revival, saying, “The fact that the play can be revived and do so well — it was nominated for a few awards — motivated me more.”

To cater to the Chennai audience, Frederick has made a few modifications to the script. Instead of being set up in New York like the original, the play is now set up in an urban metropolitan city, and Frederick says she loosely based the settings on Mumbai. “We have also adopted a few techniques to make the play more neutral. For example, our characters will not be putting on an accent because the audience will not be fooled by that. The character names are too obvious to say that these people with Indian accents are from a Western city,” she says.

This play also marks the debut of Sangita Santosham as a music director. “I was incredibly nervous when I found out that I was the music director for the play. I began working very closely with the cast, and I have to thank them for being so open and ready to incorporate any and all changes,” she says.

Frederick is excited for the future of musical theatre in the city. With an audience that is receptive and open to new experiences as well as a talent base that is vast and yet untapped, she hopes that this genre will become more popular in the years to come.‘Company’ will be held at Museum Theatre, Egmore, from June 7 to June 9. Tickets are available at www.ticketo.in