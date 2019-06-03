Time to #BringHomeTheCup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Chennai is the home for cricket in India,” said cricketer S Badrinath at the launch of TVS Emerald’s signature campaign #BringHomeTheCup at the Express Avenue mall on Saturday.

He said that there were a number of unforgettable moments in his career that he had experienced in the city as well. “Chepauk is a beautiful ground, and Chennai is a great sporting city. No one can forget the time that the city gave a standing ovation to the Pakistan team. Of course, no mention of Chennai and cricket is complete without talking of the Chennai Super Kings which is among the top quality sporting units in the world,” he said.

Talking about the ICC Cricket World Cup, Badrinath said that the team is a strong one and he hoped that they would indeed, bring home the Cup.

A quiz on cricket was also conducted at the launch and those who got the right answers were given a memento signed by the cricketer. The children in the audience were the most enthusiastic, answering questions excitedly and hoping to get a chance to take home a souvenir signed by their favourite sportsperson.

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of TVS Group, launched the campaign of a 13-feet tall #BatForIndia cricket bat. Fans of the game can sign on the bat and show their support as it travels through key routes in the city and will be displayed at popular locations till June 15, enabling a maximum number of cricket fans to participate and pray for the team’s win.

There will be a slew of exciting cricketing activities around the signature campaign, especially on weekends. These will include photo opportunities, quizzes, giveaways and cricket-related memorabilia.

‘’TVS Emerald is proud to support cricket through this unique travelling signature campaign which will bring the people of Chennai and their love of the game together,” said A Rajaraman, executive vice president, TVS Emerald. “Chennai is a city that celebrates these qualities, and cricket is a game that unites us all. TVS Emerald will offer Chennaiites the opportunity to create joyful memories around cricket.”

For the route schedule of the travelling bat, visit TVS Emerald’s Facebook page tvsemerald