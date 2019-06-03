Trained to treat

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tens and thousands of lives are lost in road accidents in Tamil Nadu, every year. With a dense two-wheeler population, the state holds the dubious distinction of being one of the highest accident-witnessing states in the country for more than a decade now. In a move to reduce fatalities, the state government has recently started first aid training along with black spots — a road stretch where repeated accidents happen — in Tamil Nadu and completed the first phase in two districts including Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai, last week.

The Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) has entrusted GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) with the project and it is being funded by Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP). So far, 1,500 people each have been trained along the black spots in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai. This will be followed by Coimbatore and Tirunelveli in the coming weeks.

Accidents and GDP

It is estimated that Tamil Nadu loses nearly Rs 61 crore every day due to road fatalities alone. If grievous injuries are added to this figure, the loss increases to around `131 crore per day which is around 3.5 per cent of the state’s GDP. Tamil Nadu witnessed as many as 65,562 accidents in 2017 of which 15,061 were fatal. Similarly, 71,431 occurred in 2016, of which 16,092 were fatal.

“When we were analysing the fatalities, we realised that many of them could have been avoided if only the first-responders had knowledge on first-aid. Twenty black spots have been fixed in each district and we started with Kancheepuram because it has the highest number. TNHSP will evaluate its effectiveness and then begin phase two,” said a senior official, GVK EMRI.

Black spots covered in the project in Kancheepuram, usually frequented by Chennai city residents, include Army Camp bus stop in Pallavaram, Kathipara, JCK Nagar in Chengalpet, Chromepet Government Hospital, Medavakkam Corporation Hospital area, Mudichur bypass petrol pump and Vandaloor bypass among other areas.

The training

The people who have been trained are vendors and hawkers on either sides of the road, traffic police, fuel station workers and the public residing near the black spots. The official explained that the one-day training included audio-visual session, group session and hands-on practice on mannequins. The first-aid course consists response for breathing difficulty, heart attack, seizures, bleeding and shock, fractures, snake bite, head injury and other common emergencies. Hands-on training in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was also provided.

“During an accident, we are gripped by fear and worry of being interrogated by the police if we help. The programme helped us bust a lot of myths and we realised first aid is not as difficult as we thought it would be. Every day, we witness at least one accident and now, we know how to help the victim,” said L Shanthi, one of the first aid trainees in Kancheepuram.

The training at Coimbatore and Tirunelveli will begin after TNHSP evaluates the Tiruvannamalai report. It is expected to be completed within two months. Later, other districts in the state will be covered.