Trashtag challenge: Ayudh volunteers hold clean-up drive

Ayudh, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, on Sunday, organised a clean-up of vacant land near the Omni bus stand in Koyambedu.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:43 PM

Members of Ayudh involved in a clean-up drive near K10 Police Station, Koyembedu on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ayudh, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, on Sunday, organised a clean-up of vacant land near the Omni bus stand in Koyambedu.Around 30 members along with a dozen members from Chennai Volunteers collected about 50 gunny bags of trash.

The drive was a part of the #Trashtag challenge, which encourages people to clean up in local communities. An individual or a group should come together to post a ‘before’ and ‘after’ photo, challenging others.

“This challenge has given us the opportunity to help keep our nation clean,” said U Akhilesh, president of Ayudh Chennai. He further added that Ayudh would be stationing dustbins so that locals do not litter trash.” We also spread awareness and distributed saplings urging them to take responsibility for cleanliness of the land,” he said.

He added that Ayudh will come together for a series of similar events ahead of the World Environment Day. “Ayudh has planned its calendar events to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Therefore, it makes it easier for the volunteers to envision the kind of a world they are striving for,” said Akhilesh.

Ayudh Chennai is also planning to conduct a MySapling Challenge where it is challenging its own members and others to adopt a sapling and nurture it for life.The participants will need to post a selfie with their sapling tagging #MySapling #AyudhChennai. He informed that it is also planning to conduct a cycle rally, tentatively planned on June 9, and added that he hopes this will encourage people to take up healthier modes of transport and reduce pollution.

