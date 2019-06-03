Veils of pride & power

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The hijab, a traditional veil or headscarf, worn by Muslim women asserts many things — tradition, power, personal choice and in recent times, fashion and comfort. Wearing the hijab, which was once a compulsion has now become a choice for many youngsters and they have started wearing it as a symbol of pride and identity.

Youngsters have started experimenting with their hijab looks and are spoilt for choices when it comes to fabrics, colours, motifs, embellishments, and accessories. With the month of Ramadan almost coming to an end, we take a look at how Gen Z have given a spin to their hijab style, what it means to them and the newest fashion trends in this piece of garment.

Shanaz Rukshana, founder of The Hijab Company has built what one calls a modest fashion empire. In a platter, she has been serving the young and old, new versions of the traditional hijab — from georgette, soft chiffon, textured cotton, to hijabs with pearls customised on different fabrics.

“My cousins, aunts and mother were not strict about wearing a hijab. So, they never forced me to wear it. However, I am a full-time hijabi by choice. I have been wearing one for the last eight years. Black hijabs in full length is a cliché. Women have started exploring new ways to style their hijab. From wardrobes to ramps, hijabs are the new fashion statement. I would suggest beginners wear an under cap to get used to the piece of clothing,” says Shanaz Rukshana.

A plethora of fabrics such as georgette, viscose, chambray, cotton, and jersey can be used to create flattering hijabs. The colour palettes have been revamped, people have moved from basic black, nude shades and can now choose from an array of hijabs tinted and dyed in pastel shades, vibrant neon, with bling embellishments, and English colours. The latest and trending hijabs are those embellished with sequin, pearls, beads, and embroideries. To spruce it up, themed pins and brooches are also used.

Zoya Syed, a make-up artist tells CE that hijabs scream comfort. “I am very comfortable with it. People ask me to take it off when there are only women in the room. But, I like to wear it. I use only black or white pins so, it doesn’t really steal the actual look of it. I hope to style it someday without using pins,” she shares. According to the make-up artist, maxi gowns with hijab are an ideal ensemble. “I’ve tried contrast colours for the dress and hijab. However, nudes are my all-time pick,” she says.

Also, there are different methods to style a hijab, and the turban style — where the scarf covers only the hair is the new trend. The style adopts a folding method, gives a dual layer on the head top and is bound from behind. Layered hijab is another common style, is easy to wear and as the name suggests, it is wrapped with several layers on the head and chest. The designers tell us that styles differ across countries, communities, sub-sects and that it can be customised accordingly.

Artist Mariyah Farooqui reveals how she plans to keep her hijab look cool this summer. “For Ramzan, I will be wearing an off-white silk kurta paired with cigarette pants. Hijab will give it a graceful look. The fact that hijabis are not restricted for choice is a step forward. We have a different style to try for every occasion,” she says.

A classic look

The Pashmina hijab can be worn loose. A shawl-like fabric material is used to create this classic look. One part of the scarf covers the head while the other end of the material is left falling from shoulder-neck to the front. The shawl can be flipped on just one side or both sides.