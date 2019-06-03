With Shapeapp, pay only on the days you go to the gym

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shortly after the clock struck 12 on January 1, 2019, 26-year-old Krithika resolved to hit the gym every day till she loses 10 kg. The next day, she got a six months gym membership at T Nagar for Rs 8,000. A few days and a few Instagram posts later, her commitment began to wane and by March, she stopped going.

Shapeapp By Unique Angle Technologies that was launched on Saturday lets you pay on hourly basis and, you only have to pay on the days you go to the gym.Althaff Saleem, CEO, Unique Angle Technologies said, “Shapeapp lets you choose between packages ranging from 50 to 200 hours. At the cost of `50 per hour, the minimum package comes up to Rs 2,500. There is no validity period. You can find gyms near you. After you hit the gym, you have to scan the QR code to check in. Then, you can start exercising and the timer will run. When there are ten minutes left, the user will get a notification asking if he/she wants to continue for one more hour or leave. Simultaneously, the gym manager will also receive notifications.” Currently, there are about 300 gyms to choose from. Also, if somebody wants to quit the gym, they can transfer their hours to other users of the app.

“Education on fitness must be encouraged, especially in children. It’d be great if the app has a page elaborating on the importance of fitness. This app is useful for travellers, working population and college students,” said Deewan to the Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, who was the chief guest of the event.

The app can be download on Android or iOS devices.