105 seats in Chennai Corpn council will now go to women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women and Dalits will have a stronger representation in the next city corporation’s council. As many as 105 of the 200 seats in the council, have been reserved for women and 32 seats for the Dalits.

The reserved wards in the city corporation, were made public by a recent gazette notification issued by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, as part of preparatory works for the local body elections.

The reason for the better representation for women is due increase of reservation from 33 to 50 percent by an amendment made by the Tamil Nadu government in 2016. In the last local body elections, held in 2011, there were just 67 seats reserved for women. This includes 58 seats reserved for women in general category and 9 for women in the Scheduled Caste category.

In the recent notification, 89 seats were reserved for women in the general category and 16 seats for women in the Scheduled Caste category – hence the total 105 out of 200 seats. How were more than 50% seats reserved for women? A senior government official said the process is a “five-stage one” and was done as per the usual formula notified by the state government.

In respect of Dalits, the increase in number of reserved seats is due to delimitation of the wards based on the 2011 population census. In 2011 local body polls, the reservation for Dalits was decided based on the 2001 census which estimated their population in the city at 13.26 percent. In the 2011 census, Chennai city’s Dalit population was estimated at 16.12 percent. So while 26 seats (13 percent of 200 seats) were reserved for Dalits in 2011 polls, currently 32 seats are reserved for them with 16 reserved for women from the community.

No seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the city corporation council. A total of 79 wards are under the general category. The local body polls were due since October 2016. Currently, they are run by special officers appointed by the state government. After a High Court order, the state government constituted the delimitation commission to delimit the local bodies, earmarking the reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women, based on the 2011 census population. Following the same, as agreed in the Supreme Court, the State election commission issued notification for poll preparation works on May 10.