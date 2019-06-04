Home Cities Chennai

57 officers of IAF to graduate as flying instructors on Thursday

Fifty-seven officers will graduate as qualified flying instructors on Thursday after undergoing a gruelling 25-week course at the Tambaram Air Force station.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty-seven officers will graduate as qualified flying instructors on Thursday after undergoing a gruelling 25-week course at the Tambaram Air Force station. These include 46 officers of the Indian Air Force, two from the Army, six from Navy, one from the Cost Guard and two foreign officers from the Myanmar Air Force. 

The role of the Flying Instructors School (FIS) is to train operational pilots of the three Defence services, paramilitary forces and friendly foreign countries. As flying instructors, they are trained in giving air and ground instructions to ab initio pilots.

The valedictory function will be presided over by Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Central Air Command. During the event, graduates of the course will be awarded the coveted symbol of ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’, which they can proudly wear on their uniform thereafter, signifying their elevated status and recognition as instructors. The pilots who achieve distinction in flying and ground subjects are given various trophies and awards.

