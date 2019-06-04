Beware, Chennai street racers! Cops are on prowl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With vehicle racing continuing unabated despite crackdown, the police has stepped up patrolling to reign in the adrenaline junkies. About 242 cases of traffic violations were booked in the city on Sunday night alone. This comes a day after a 19-year-old youth was killed in rash driving at Kamarajar Salai and a video of youth racing went viral. Talking to Express, Abhinav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), said, “Many youngsters think they can get away by either paying a minimum fine or by writing an apology.

This time we have sent more than 30 licenses to the Transport department for suspension. The bikes with tampered silencers will be seized according to the High Court ruling that vehicle should be handed over only after the bike is repaired.”As many as 29 checkposts were installed and 25 patrol vehicles pressed into action, to look for motorists racing on Kamarajar Salai.

Two assistant commissioners and 130 police personnel have also been deployed.“On Sunday night alone, 242 cases of traffic violation were booked which included 80 incidents of rash driving, 22 cases of drunk driving, 10 cases of triple riding and 130 cases of not wearing helmets. Seven cars, 16 two-wheelers and an autorickshaw were also seized,” said a press release from police.

A senior officer said unlike the previous times, now the youngsters are not involved in dragging the barricades or betting at the races, which was once rampant on Kamarajar Salai. The college and school students indulge in racing for joy on Kamarajar Salai owing to summer vacation. “After 10 pm, the patrol police move into the streets and the youngsters use this as an opportunity to race on Kamarajar Salai. They start all the way from Thiru Vi Ka bridge and go upto War Memorial.

This will come down once the schools and colleges reopen,” he said.Meanwhile, Marina police on Sunday night arrested one Thiyagu (23) for allegedly attacking and tearing the uniform of a sub inspector for stopping him while racing on Kamarajar Salai.