Chennai: Man held for killing son

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his father after an argument in Tiruvallur on Sunday night.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his father after an argument in Tiruvallur on Sunday night. Police said Ravi (61), a farmer from Gummidipoondi lived with his wife Jeyalakshmi (57), son Haridas and his family. Haridas worked at a private company in Sholavaram. “Recently, the family constructed a house. Ravi and his son had pooled in money for the same.

However, in just a month after they shifted to the house, Ravi and his wife Jeyalakshmi asked Haridas and his family to leave immediately,” said a police officer. In the ensuing melee, Ravi pulled assaulted Haridas with a log. On hearing his cries for help, neighbours rushed Haridas to the Ponneri GH, where he was declared dead on arrival. Kathirvedu police registered a case and arrested Ravi and Jeyalakshmi.

Two killed in road accidents
Chennai: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. In the first incident Srinivasan (21) was riding pillion with his friend Deepak (22) on Anna Salai. “As they were trying to cross a road, they collided head-on with a car,” said a police officer. In another accident, M Sriram Prasad (19) of Korukkupet lost control of his bike in Royapuram. 

Bid to smuggle gold foiled
Chennai: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials belonging to the Customs department foiled separate bids to smuggle in 1.68 kg gold worth Rs 56 lakh at the Chennai airport.  On Monday morning, two passengers Manaf (31) and Shamsu (39), both from Kozhikode in Kerala were intercepted and 870 gm of gold worth Rs 29 lakh was recovered. In another case, Jabid (33) of Rajampeta, Kadapa, was caught with gold worth Rs 27 lakh. 

woman realtor abducted, 5 held
Chennai: Five men have been arrested for abducting a 51-year-old woman from Aminjikarai in connection with a land dispute 10 days ago.  The victim, G Thilagaveni, of Kilpauk, is a realtor. “In 2012, she decided to purchase a house from one Sagayarani for Rs 50 lakh and paid Rs 35 lakh. A year later, she paid another Rs 5 lakh,” said an officer. “As she failed to pay the remaining Rs 10 lakh, she was abducted and later let off,” said the officer.  

