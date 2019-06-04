Euphoria in an ‘attapotti’

Meenakshi Girish By

CHENNAI: Saismrithi Govindarajan had a simple dream — to make products that would bring a smile to people’s faces and give them a sense of ownership when they saw their stationery. “I love stationery and have loved finding personalised products that defined me. I decided to incorporate this idea in all the gifts I made for my friends, as I was into Do-It-Yourself projects. That is how Attapotti was born,” she says.

First commercial order

The 20-year-old’s journey began when she designed a notebook for one of her seniors who was leaving for Canada to pursue higher studies. “After holding a poll on Instagram, I designed a simple notebook with elephant block prints on it. My senior was touched by the heartfelt gift. I was overwhelmed when another senior asked me for a similar book the very next day. I was so happy with the response that I decided to open a page just to cater to such orders. In January 2018, Attapotti had its first commercial order,” Smrithi says. The page currently has 430 followers.

Originality is key

Smrithi not only makes personalised gifts, she also crafts a variety of television and movie merchandise including posters, badges, stickers and notebooks that cost between `150 and `300. “I am always on the lookout for what’s trending. People often come back asking me to bring in elements I didn’t know about or to add important lines from a show I had forgotten,” she says.

Drawing inspiration from Pinterest and Google, Smrithi was always tied between trying out trending ideas and falling prey to plagiarism. “I was always afraid of landing myself in copyright issues, so I used to take references from the Internet and give it a twist. I use all the tips I learned in my art class in my work,” she says.

Crafting memories

When it comes to personalised gifts, Smrithi draws her designs on paper and traces it on to cloth. She then uses bands and buttons to make the piece attractive. “I always buy my notebooks and badges in bulk. I began to digitise my art, ensuring that no one could replicate my work. I ensure that my products are priced reasonably,” she says.

Tricks of the trade

Her parents have supported Smrithi in every step of the way and her friends track her social media traction. She also began learning the tricks of the trade. “I was once asked to make a Rubik’s cube for someone’s birthday. It had different photos on each side and you could keep unfolding it to reveal each one. I was clear with the product description to the customer, but she was unsatisfied with the finished product. She expected something bigger. Furthermore, she told me the pictures had already begun to peel off. I was demotivated by this, as it was one of my first orders,” she says.

Silent victories

Despite all the setbacks, Smrithi remains positive and draws joy from simple successes. “I add a generalised quote for people I don’t know personally, which goes unnoticed half the time, as it is written on the brown cover I package my orders in. But the ones who do notice, reply to me, which I include in a small section called ‘Attapotti Smiles’,” she says.Smrithi hopes to design clothes, sling bags, handmade files and folders, soon, and also have a small stall of her own someday.

