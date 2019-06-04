Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: In a secular democracy like India, we find ‘Yogi’ Adityanath, chief minister of UP, moving around in saffron attire, blatantly denoting his Hindu faith. After all, he is not only the CM for a group of people belonging to the Hindu religion but also to each and every citizen of UP, irrespective of religion, community or creed. Is there any dress code for such state and nation heads prescribed in our constitution? Can Adityanath be made to give up his attire and wear normal dresses till he occupies a constitutional position like the CM’s post?

Not only the CM was wearing saffron clothes, but he has also made all the government buildings to be painted in the same colour. The secular credentials of our republic is always in danger. Since all religions are permitted and all citizens are entitled to get elected, no restrictions can be made on the dress preference of the individuals. In fact when a Jain Muni in his Thikambara sect (without clothes) was brought to address the Rajasthan legislature, there was some hue and cry which later subsided.

I had paid an advance of Rs 10,000 for an order of a Thanjavur painting in 2018. The owner said he will inform me the progress and allow me to give my inputs. He delayed it. When he finished painting, it was not upto my satisfaction. Then, he again requested more time, but so far he has not delivered the product. I have cancelled the order, but he is not returning me the amount. How can I proceed in the matter?

Since it is a work of art, you cannot have any bargain on it by cancelling the order. You cannot wriggle out of the deal. You should have purchased a Thanjavur painting after it is fully done and they are available in many shops. Better take the one which is made by the artist.

Why are cinema theaters open even on public holidays like May Day? Don’t the labour laws apply to them?

The holiday pointed out by you was compulsorily declared as holidays under the Tamil Nadu National and Festival Holidays Act, 1958. It applies to all shops and establishments, factories and plantations. In respect of other establishments, it requires a state government’s extension notification. However, the theatre workers are governed by a Central Act, i.e. the Cine Workers and Cinema Theatre workers (Regulation of Employment Act,1981). Unless the state government extends the provisions to cinema theatres it cannot be an automatic holiday.