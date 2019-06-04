In Chennai, it is water versus wall

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In December 2015, Chennai witnessed a massive flood that changed the face of the city, damaging most of the suburbs and interior areas. Four years after the natural disaster, Water Resources Department (WRD) has started construction of a protection wall along Kosasthalaiyar river in Kattukuppam village of Ennore. Officials hope the wall will help prevent flooding.

“The wall is 90 metres long and 2 metres high, starting from the river bed. The project began five days back at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh,’’ said a WRD official, adding that the work will be completed by the end of July.

For the villagers

Kattukuppam village is situated along the Kosasthalaiyar river bed and even with little flooding it has disastrous consequences. “During the tsunami in 2004, about 20 boats were destroyed and livelihoods of more than a thousand fishermen were affected in the village. During the Chennai floods, abundant water entered the village from the river and through reverse flow from sewage drain outlets,’’ said Anbu, a fisherman.

The WRD official said that the part between Kosasthalaiyar river and Kattukuppam village had a protection wall 20 years back. “People of the village were requesting for flood mitigation measures for a long time and this move will help prevent flooding,’’ the official said.

Fishermen question

However, the fishermen of Kattukuppam feel the wall would neither benefit them nor prevent flooding. They say the wall is being built along the river bed, which is about five to seven feet lower than where the households are located. “We do not know the purpose of this wall. It is only two metres high. How will it withstand heavy flooding?’’ asked R Anbu.

“We don’t know why they are suddenly building this wall, that too only for 90 metres. It does not even cover our village. If they really wanted to take some steps, they would actually extend it up to our village,’’ he added.

Raja, another fisherman asked, “Unless they level the surface, what purpose will the wall serve?’’ He said that the locals were not informed about any such projects. “One fine day we saw people setting up metal poles and begin construction,’’ he said. he 90-metre wall begins behind the St Joseph Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kattukuppam and goes towards the Kattukuppam village.

“With the available funds, we can only build a protection wall of this length. But within a year, once we receive funds, we can extend it up to 700 metres in a phased manner,’’ added the official. During monsoons, the Kosasthalaiyar river drains about 30,000 to 40,000 cusecs of flood water into the sea through the Ennore Creek.

Saving the village

The part between Kosasthalaiyar river and Kattukuppam village had a protection wall 20 years back. Now, the 90-metre wall begins behind St Joseph School in Kattukuppam and goes towards the village.