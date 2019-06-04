Madras University to revamp courses on start-ups

Home Cities Chennai

At a time when startups are ruling the roost, the University of Madras is also inclined to promote startups in its campus.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras plans to revamp the syllabus of the entrepreneurship courses offered by it and strengthen its incubation centre, to create a perfect ambience to promote startups, said vice-chancellor, Dr P Duraisamy.The university offers undergraduate courses in entrepreneurship and the authorities have plans to revise its curriculum, to make it more industry-friendly. Officials said that in the last few years, there has been a vast change in the entrepreneurship scenario in the country but the curriculum of the course has not been updated accordingly.  

At a time when startups are ruling the roost, the University of Madras is also inclined to promote startups in its campus. Varsity officials said that along with creating employment opportunities for students, the move will also help in generating revenue for the institution. Officials said if successful startups emerge out from the university then they will pay a royalty to it.

“To meet the demands of today’s entrepreneurship market needs and to prepare our students to become good entrepreneurs, we need to revise and update our syllabus. The move will also make the entrepreneurship course more attractive among students,” said an official of the varsity.

The vice-chancellor said that he is in talks with Madras Chamber of Commerce experts to get an insight about the market needs and what needs to be included in the syllabus.“We will reframe the entrepreneurship syllabus and train our teachers to promote entrepreneurship skills among the students. We have received Rs 7.5 crore from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which will be utilized in the project,” said Duraisamy.A Technology Business Incubator cell functions at the university along with an Innovation centre. The university aims to strengthen the centres.

