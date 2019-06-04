Newborn boy found abandoned in travel bag in Tamil Nadu town, rescued 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a newborn boy was found abandoned in a travel bag near a checkpost at Uthukottai on Sunday night. The Uthukottai police station received a call at around 12.30 about the baby being found.”A transgender who was drinking tea in a shop near the checkpost saw four dogs pulling a travel bag.

She heard screams and when she went close, she found an infant wrapped in a cloth,” said the police officer. She alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued the baby and sent him to the hospital. The baby is doing well. A case has been registered and police are tracing the parents.