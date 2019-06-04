Home Cities Chennai

Newborn boy found abandoned in travel bag in Tamil Nadu town, rescued 

In a horrific incident, a newborn boy was found abandoned in a travel bag near a checkpost at Uthukottai on Sunday night.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a newborn boy was found abandoned in a travel bag near a checkpost at Uthukottai on Sunday night. The Uthukottai police station received a call at around 12.30 about the baby being found.”A transgender who was drinking tea in a shop near the checkpost saw four dogs pulling a travel bag.

She heard screams and when she went close, she found an infant wrapped in a cloth,” said the police officer. She alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued the baby and sent him to the hospital. The baby is doing well. A case has been registered and police are tracing the parents.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transgender Newborn Uthukottai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp