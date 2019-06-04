Home Cities Chennai

Stalker, gang rob Rs 53K from store in Chennai

In a case of brazen stalking ending in robbery, 15 men robbed `53,000 and attacked two men at a supermarket in Anna Nagar on Sunday afternoon. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a case of brazen stalking ending in robbery, 15 men robbed `53,000 and attacked two men at a supermarket in Anna Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 2.30, when a man entered the supermarket on the 18th Main Road in Anna Nagar and picked up a fight with a 19-year-old girl working at the counter.

“He allegedly pulled the girl’s hand, asking her to step out as he wanted to talk to her. I saw this on the CCTV and sent my supervisor to rescue the girl,” said S Senthil Murugan, the owner. He then asked the man to leave. “Within 10 minutes, 15 men accompanied by the suspect first broke the CCTV at the entrance and barged inside and broke three other cameras and reached the manager’s cabin,” added Senthil.

The men allegedly attacked supervisor S Karthikaselvan and Senthil. “The gang took `53,000 cash which was kept in the drawer at the store and escaped. Since it was Sunday, there were only around 10 staff in the shop,” said Senthil. 

Karthikaselvan, who sustained severe injuries on his spine, is undergoing treatment at the government hospital. A senior police officer said the suspect who first came to the shop is believed to have been harassing the girl often. “On learning that she was getting married in two days, he came to talk to her and when he forced the girl to step out, the staff asked him to leave and manhandled him,” he said. 

