A holiness resides in the middle of now ill-famed Kosasthalaiyar river in Chennai

Despite polluting industries around, faithful fisherfolk keep the Vellaiamman temple clean.

P Mahendran returning from Vellaiamman Temple located on a small island on Kosasthalaiyar River at Kattukuppam Village of Ennore in the city

P Mahendran returning from Vellaiamman Temple located on a small island on Kosasthalaiyar River at Kattukuppam Village of Ennore in the city | Debadatta Mallick

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kosasthalaiyar River is synonymous with sewage, sludge and chemical discharge. But, amidst all the foulness, the river which is surrounded by industries is also a place of sanctity. In an island near Kattukuppam village in Ennore, a shrine catches the eye.

Situated against the backdrop of the Vallur Thermal Power Station, it is surrounded by holes (villagers believe snakes live in them) and water hyacinth. There’s neither an anchorage to park boats nor a proper pathway to enter the island. But that does not deter people from visiting the shrine every year during the month of ‘Aadi’.

‘’The new shrine was built for ‘Vellaiamman’ 10 years ago. The deity is the ‘Kula Deivam’ (hereditary deity) for people of Kattukuppam,’’ says P Mahendran (45), a fisherman. “During festivals, we clear the shrubs and offer food to the deity in plantain leaves,’’ he added. Although the new shrine is only a decade-old, the deity there has a 40-year-old history. M Anandan (62), fisherman, says that about four decades ago, the idol was found floating on the river. The fishermen found and kept it at the place where the shrine is currently located.

‘’For five years, the deity was kept in the open and nobody thought of worshipping it,’’ says Anandan. However, during an annual festival at the Pokkali Amman Temple in Ennore, it was decided that a small shrine should be built for Vellaiamman.‘’Although the village was ravaged by tsunami, the island was spared. This made the fishermen believe in the powers of the deity,’’ says the fisherman.

“In 2008, the shrine got a facelift with a new deity and a priest visiting once a week to maintain the shrine,’’ says Mahendran, adding that about 70 boats visit the shrine for the annual festival and the area would be cleaned.

Four years ago, the fishermen hung paintings of Pillayar and installed stone sculptures of Nandi and also of Annanmargals, who the fishermen believe are the guiding light while out in the river.‘Every week I visit the shrine,’ says K Raju (35), the part-time priest who works in Ashok Leyland. “The fishermen spend from their pocket to maintain the shrine.”

