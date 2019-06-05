CMI inks pact with LTI to drive innovation in emerging technologies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, to drive innovation in emerging technologies.

As a part of this alliance, LTI and CMI will work together in Digital Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.CMI will offer academic assistance and promote research in mathematics and computer science. Both will work towards creating knowledge sharing platforms like joint seminars, events and workshops that will be held at CMI/LTI campus. Moreover, students will be offered short-term and long-term projects and internships in data science.

Madhavan Mukund, Deputy Director and Dean of Studies, CMI, said, “In a digitally evolving era, relevance of mathematics and statistics is growing exponentially. Our partnership with LTI will create a right blend of theory with industry relevant application and create newer opportunities for aspiring tech professionals. We are confident that this initiative will act as a bridging platform to connect passionate technologists with industry experts and stimulate creative thinking in areas of emerging technology.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, “ Through the partnership we aim to address this industry demand and empower aspiring students by offering them practical exposure to solving real-world business challenges”.