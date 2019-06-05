Home Cities Chennai

Food delivery firms decide to sack staff if found flouting traffic rules

As many as 2,015 food delivery agents have been booked for traffic violations said a release from the office of the city police commissioner.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

food delivery app

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 2,015 food delivery agents have been booked for traffic violations said a release from the office of the city police commissioner. In a bid to bring down these figures, soon senior police officers from the traffic wing will start a WhatsApp group that will include executives of the food aggregators.

“If any delivery agent is found violating rules, their details along with the photo will be posted in the group and the executive should ensure action is taken against them,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, during a meeting with the executives of the food aggregators on Tuesday. Following the same, the executives assured to train the agents on traffic rules. It was also decided that if the same person was found violating on multiple occasions, disciplinary action would be taken and if the agent continued to break the rules, he would be sacked, the release added.

Executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and Dunzo attended the meeting. “The number of two-wheelers has increased, of which many are attached to these app-based food aggregators. We were receiving complaints about traffic violations including not wearing helmets, using mobile phones while riding, jumping signals and speeding, endangering lives of the commuters, etc. So we decided to rope in their companies to bring these violations down,” said a senior police officer. R Sudhakar, joint commissioner of police, Traffic (South), was also part of the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food delivery Chennai traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp