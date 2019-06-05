Food delivery firms decide to sack staff if found flouting traffic rules

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 2,015 food delivery agents have been booked for traffic violations said a release from the office of the city police commissioner. In a bid to bring down these figures, soon senior police officers from the traffic wing will start a WhatsApp group that will include executives of the food aggregators.

“If any delivery agent is found violating rules, their details along with the photo will be posted in the group and the executive should ensure action is taken against them,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, during a meeting with the executives of the food aggregators on Tuesday. Following the same, the executives assured to train the agents on traffic rules. It was also decided that if the same person was found violating on multiple occasions, disciplinary action would be taken and if the agent continued to break the rules, he would be sacked, the release added.

Executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and Dunzo attended the meeting. “The number of two-wheelers has increased, of which many are attached to these app-based food aggregators. We were receiving complaints about traffic violations including not wearing helmets, using mobile phones while riding, jumping signals and speeding, endangering lives of the commuters, etc. So we decided to rope in their companies to bring these violations down,” said a senior police officer. R Sudhakar, joint commissioner of police, Traffic (South), was also part of the meeting.