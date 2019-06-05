Relocating overseas? Take your pet with you

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a time when being transferred overseas meant that a pet had to be given up, thanks to long journeys, health, tough rules and unbreakable quarantines. Things have changed so much. There is no reason not to take pets who are family with you. And no, pets aren’t disposable.

Whilst talking to several pet parents, I realise that they are comprised of a gritty and determined 30 per cent (my heroes!) who would take their pets abroad without question or stay back; a ghastly 30 per cent (who I would love to flush down the drain) who wouldn’t think twice about dumping their pet the moment they moved to the next city or even another house. The balance 40 per cent people could be unsure, tentative, hadn’t asked or just didn’t know enough. They hear it’s tough and don’t want to put their pets or themselves through such trauma and cost. It was this 40 per cent that needed to be addressed, because the right information, the right data on costs and logistics can truly influence their decision. And that is how Facebook group called The Global Indie was set up a few years ago. It’s helped many pet people relocate and they, in turn, have become a support group for others. A petition to encourage software companies to support their IT execs with pet relocation was also started by CJ Memorial Trust.

I’m overjoyed to see updates of the Labrador Brandy in Netherlands running through the snow or enjoying lakeside walks with his parents and toddler brother. His mother Niharika, after a chat with her bureaucratic airline, painfully gave up her lab to a nice relative, but last minute that family had to bail. Frantic, she sent out a message on our group as she was leaving in a week. We were astounded at how adoring and besotted she was with Brandy and how desolate she was to lose him. The group supported her and the reunion videos still give me goosebumps. While it was so easy for a pet lover group like us to support, it was just that there was no information out there for Brandy’s mom. So how many Brandys are out there who have missed out?

While many countries have different rules, some basics are: A rabies titer test to ensure the pet does not have any communicable disease, microchip and identity documents, a doctor’s certificate and some amount of crate training (as the dog may have to be left in the crate for 6 to 36 hours). Smaller pets can even travel as cabin baggage! While some airlines are not pet-friendly, others like Lufthansa are extremely supportive ensuring there is even a pet hotel at the transit point so the pet is not overstressed on a long transatlantic journey.

While it may not be that simple, advance planning and connecting with experienced parents helps. There are many caring pet relocators who have done extraordinary jobs with specially abled, geriatric or diabetic dogs. The look on the face of the parents as they receive their precious family cargo is more than enough reward.

So the next time somebody you know says I need a home for my pet as I am being transferred back or migrating overseas, please tell them to wisen up – that it just requires a little bit of preparation and a small allocation of funds to take your family with you. Sometimes we don’t realise that it requires very little effort to ensure that the canine part of our family stays with us.So share this with those that matter. Let’s make that happen, shall we?

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal

The author is a CXO search consultant, civic evangelist, Bangalore champion, Google-Doodle aspirer and certified dog slave since 2007